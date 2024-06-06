Close
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray agrees, this is ‘1 of the best offseasons’ he’s had in a long time

Jun 5, 2024, 7:45 PM

Kyler Murray practices during OTAs...

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday what a lot of people have been thinking this offseason:

This is one for the books.

“It’s been good. It’s felt like one of the best offseasons I’ve had in a long time just being able to 1) be healthy and then 2) be in touch with the guys and actually be a part of it,” Murray said Wednesday.

“Last year, working on the side with Buddy every day, having to watch and having to be in meetings and not really get a feel for anything, it just makes a difference. It makes a difference when I’m out there. We’re all getting better together. Not only on the field but off the field, it’s been a good offseason.”

And why wouldn’t it be?

Compared to last year, this offseason couldn’t be more different for Murray. Instead of watching from the sidelines during workouts due to a torn ACL and the extensive rehab after it, he’s taken part fully healthy in 2024.

He’s getting a chance to really understand the offense on and off the field compared to being thrown in the fire midseason. His teammates — both old and new — are also getting an early opportunity to get a feel for their QB and vice versa.

The changes go beyond the Xs and Os, though.

“There’s definitely juice around this team, a camaraderie about this team,” Murray said. “Since I got here, I was usually playing with a lot of older guys. This is the first time I feel like I’m kind of the older guy. No knock on playing with older guys, but when you’re playing with guys around your age, it’s easier to gel or do things like that.

“I think all of that matters. I don’t think people take into account how much that does matter. We can kind of grow together and it’s been good so far.”

This offseason couldn’t have gone much better for Murray so far. He continues to grow his relationship with the new regime and teammates and has been present and participating in team workouts. But above all else, the signal caller looks to be enjoying the moment.

And with how the past couple of offseasons have went, that’s huge.

“It’s just the natural maturation of life,” Murray said. “Being a rookie just trying to get better each and every game to Year 2 and feeling really comfortable and exploding onto the scene. Year 3, let’s ride. … Year 4 was kind of painful and I get hurt. Year 5, new regime and sitting there learning everything and just trying to be there to support the guys.

“I think going into Year 6, am I excited? Hell yeah. I’m excited, I feel good. Just to be healthy again is a blessing. And to have the support of your head coach and everybody around you, yes for sure I believe in what we can do.”

No awards are handed for “best offseason.” Records aren’t impacted in any way, shape or form.

But for what Murray and the Cardinals want to accomplish, a strong start out of the gates certainly doesn’t hurt.

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson looks on during OTAs Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills looks on during OTAs Arizona Cardinals inside linebackers look on during OTAs Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers chats with GM Monti Ossenfort during OTAs Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas makes a catch during OTAs Arizona Cardinals LBs Tyreek Maddox-Williams (left) and Mack Wilson Sr. (right) high five during OTAs Arizona Cardinals LBs Trevor Nowaske (left) and Mack Wilson Sr. (right) high five during OTAs

