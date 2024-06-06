Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks claim RHP Thyago Vieira off waivers

Jun 6, 2024, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Thyago Vieira #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the 7th inning of the game against the Ka...

Thyago Vieira #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the 7th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they have claimed right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

Since 2017, Vieira has made 42 appearances at the major league level, failing to stick with one organization in particular. He got his start with the Seattle Mariners in 2017 before spending two years with the Chicago White Sox.

In December of 2019, he signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan and played there for three seasons. Vieira returned to MLB in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

This season, Vieira threw 22.1 innings for Milwaukee in his largest MLB role yet and struggled. He gave up 14 earned runs on 25 hits and 13 walks. The Brewers designated him for assignment in late May and Vieira was then acquired by the Baltimore Orioles.

In one appearance, he gave up three earned runs, failing to record an out while allowing one hit and four walks. Baltimore designated him for assignment on Monday.

Vieira’s career ERA in MLB is 6.71.

Arizona’s 40-man roster now sits at 39 players.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Walston...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place LHP Blake Walston on IL, Humberto Castellanos returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting pitcher Blake Walston on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

1 hour ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jordan Montgomery searching for answers after ‘stinker’ vs. Giants

Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery was upset after a second straight rough outing, which led to a loss against the Giants.

24 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo begins rehab stint in Reno, won’t play Padres series

Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo is set to play his first rehab game with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, the final step toward his return.

1 day ago

Christian Walker and Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

MLB All-Star Game ballots are here: Which Diamondbacks are early candidates?

With the All-Star Game ballots live for fans to vote, let's look at which D-backs are making a case to play for Torey Lovullo at the event.

1 day ago

Blaze Alexander...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks putting together stretch of winning baseball, claim series vs. Giants

The D-backs pulled together timely hits, continued to excel defensively and record key outs to clinch a series win over the Giants.

2 days ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks react to Saalfrank’s gambling suspension: ‘He’s heartbroken’

Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Saalfrank's teammates and manager comment on his one-year suspension from baseball due to bets he made.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks claim RHP Thyago Vieira off waivers