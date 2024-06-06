The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to lose arms to injury, as the club on Thursday placed left-handed starting pitcher Blake Walston on the 15-day injured list.

The D-backs selected the contract of right-handed starter Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno. Castellanos pitched for Arizona in 2022 before missing 2023 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Arizona also recalled left-handed reliever Joe Jacques from Triple-A and optioned southpaw Brandon Hughes after he threw 50 pitches on Wednesday.

Right-handed reliever Luis Frias was reinstated from the 15-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation) and optioned to Reno. Frias went on the IL on April 17.

After the D-backs claimed right-hander Thyago Vieira off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles Thursday morning, the 40-man roster sits at 40. A spot opened up this week with reliever Andrew Saalfrank receiving a one-year ban for gambling on MLB games.

Blake Walston injured

Walston started on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants and gave up two earned runs in 4.1 innings. He walked four batters, but the 22-year-old managed to keep the damage minimal. The D-backs won the game 8-5.

The lefty had extended rest from his May 26 start, but he said that was not uncommon.

“I felt like I was prepared. Sometimes in Triple-A, you’re pitching on seven days, so that one extra day is whatever,” Walston said after the start.

Walston has a 2.84 ERA and nine walks in 12.2 MLB innings this season, filling in for a team down three-fifths of its expected rotation.

He joins starters Zac Gallen (hamstring), Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) on the IL.

Humberto Castellanos comes back

Castellanos landed on the 60-day IL in June 2022 after he made nine starts for the Diamondbacks with a 5.68 ERA (4.80 FIP). He was designated for assignment after the season, outrighted to Triple-A and spent the entire 2023 season on the IL.

He returned to action for Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific Winter League last offseason, and the D-backs invited him to major league spring training.

Humberto Castellanos, 5 consecutive Ks. pic.twitter.com/DMuTT1KW83 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2022

Manager Torey Lovullo in spring training did not recognize him at first in spring training, as the now-26-year-old dropped a lot of weight.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘Hey man, I’m Torey.’ And he said, ‘I’m a Humberto,’ and I said, ‘Oh my God.’ He lost 20-30 pounds. He changed his diet completely. And he looks fantastic. He’s healthy and he’s throwing the ball really well.”

Castellanos has made 10 appearances for Reno with nine starts and has a 4.57 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 21 walks in 43.1 innings. He last started on May 30 when he worked five innings with one earned run.

The D-backs are in San Diego to face the Padres for four games, and they have probable starters for each game except Sunday.

D-backs swap Brandon Hughes for Joe Jacques

Arizona claimed Jacques off waivers from Boston Red Sox on April 23, and he landed on the injured list on May 12. He has only pitched 6.1 innings for Reno this year with seven earned runs and six walks.

Last year, Jacques threw 26.2 innings for the Red Sox with a 5.06 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 10 walks. He leaned on a sinker-slider-sweeper combination from a sidearm motion.

Hughes goes back to Reno after he allowed eight earned runs over his last three appearances.

The D-backs have had to dip into the bullpen for bulk innings after Walston and Jordan Montgomery combined for 6.1 innings in their starts Tuesday and Wednesday.

Logan Allen threw 75 pitches in relief on Wednesday, while Bryce Jarvis tossed 66 over the past two games. The roster moves give the D-backs length in San Diego, and Tommy Henry would be on normal rest Sunday if they need to call up another starter.

