ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez, Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back homers vs. Padres

Jun 6, 2024, 7:27 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

Christian Walker...

Christian Walker #53 congratulates Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after his solo homerun during the second inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 06, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Gabriel Moreno blasted back-to-back home runs in a huge start for the offense Thursday at the San Diego Padres.

The D-backs defeated the Padres 4-3 to claim the first game of the series.

Suarez drove a sinker from Padres starter Randy Vasquez 408 feet to dead-center field to lead off the second inning. It was his second home run since May 9 as the club is looking for that power surge Suarez has shown for a decade.

Fellow Venezuelan Moreno attacked a 1-2 curveball and ripped it 106.8 mph off the bat to left field, his second home run of the season. The 24-year-old is heating up at 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits in June.

The D-backs have hit back-to-back home runs five times this year. The most recent pair before Thursday was Joc Pederson and Christian Walker in the ninth inning on Friday against the New York Mets.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead with the Moreno home run after Walker doubled home a run in the first inning with two outs, a ball that traveled 393 feet and nearly got out, too.

Corbin Carroll, batting leadoff, started the game 2-for-2 with a pair of first-pitch singles lined sharply up the middle. One was at 108 mph off the bat.

He finished with three hits, including a double in the seventh inning. He scored the go-ahead run on a Ketel Marte single.

