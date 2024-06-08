Arizona State tops Pac-12 average APR for 3rd straight year

Arizona State’s athletic department recorded a multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) average of 994 over a four-year period from 2019-2023, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

That number is the best in the Pac-12 for the third year in a row.

In the 2022-2023 school year, 15 of the 23 sports at Arizona State earned perfect 1000 APR scores. Six teams continued streaks of perfect multiyear scores, with men’s golf owning the longest streak at ten in a row. Women’s golf and gymnastics both have eight straight.

“Andrea Lore and her staff have done a great job of making us not only better, but the best,” newly-named athletic director Graham Rossini said. “The energy, communication and efficiency of the office of student-athlete development is much appreciated by not only our department, but our student-athletes, their families and anyone that has invested in our programs.”

Within the Pac-12, 11 teams were in first place for their APR multiyear averages: men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, wrestling, women’s golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, softball, beach volleyball and volleyball.

Ten teams – men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, softball, women’s golf, gymnastics, beach volleyball and volleyball – all recorded a perfect 1000 APR score.

“This year has been a remarkable period of academic achievement for our student-athletes,” said Andrea Lore, associate AD for academic and student development. “Not only did our students achieve the best APR score in the Pac-12, they also attained an all-time high 93% graduation success rate, and 85% of student-athletes finished the spring semester with a 3.0 or higher GPA.

“These impressive outcomes reflect their commitment to excellence and speak to the comprehensive support provided by the office of student-athlete development, Sun Devil Athletics and ASU faculty and staff. In the changing landscape of college athletics, we remain committed to fostering an environment where our student-athletes can excel in the classroom, sport and life,” Lore added.

ASU’s average for all sports has increased from its first multiyear score of 937 in 2003 to its current mark of 994. The national multiyear APR score for all NCAA Division I programs is 984.

The full NCAA release can be found here.