Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks recall RHP Scott McGough, option Humberto Castellanos to Triple-A Reno

Jun 8, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Relief pitcher Scott McGough returned to the D-backs Saturday after a stay in Triple-A Reno. (Photo...

Relief pitcher Scott McGough returned to the D-backs Saturday after a stay in Triple-A Reno. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks shifted the bullpen around Saturday as Scott McGough returned to the club from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, reliever Humberto Castellanos was optioned to Reno.

McGough has made 15 appearances in the big leagues this season, most recently on May 4 against the Padres. He gave up two earned runs on three hits in one inning of work.

He has made 10 appearances for Reno with an ERA of 2.92 with just one home run surrendered against 56 batters faced. McGough struck out 14 batters and walked six across the 10 games.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs selected Castellanos’ contract from Reno on Thursday before optioning him on Saturday. He did not play in 2023 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and he has a 4.57 ERA in 10 Reno games this season.

Last-minute lineup adjustments

The D-backs scratched second baseman Ketel Marte and catcher Gabriel Moreno before the Saturday matchup after the two were listed in the initial batting order. Blaze Alexander and Tucker Barnhart filled the spots, respectively.

Marte is coming off a two-hit performance against the Padres on Friday but tweaked his back on his final at-bat of the game.

Marte confirmed the tweak to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert on Saturday, saying he should be fine for Sunday’s game. He and Moreno, who was dealing with an illness, are available off the bench Saturday.

Alexander has 10 hits in his last six games, including two doubles and three RBIs. He also stole a base during that stretch. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 on the season when he gets at least two hits.

Pitching matchup

Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.44 ERA) will face off against San Diego’s Matt Waldron (3-5, 3.98 ERA), who matched up against each other on May 5. Waldron gave up seven earned runs in 3.0 IP and Nelson surrendered four earned runs in 5.0 IP, picking up the win.

First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. MST and can be heard on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against th...

Kellan Olson

Long ball plagues D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt in loss to Padres

Some old issues for Brandon Pfaadt rose back to the surface in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

20 hours ago

Thyago Vieira celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Thyago Vieira reports to Diamondbacks; Jacques optioned to Triple-A

Diamondbacks RHP Thyago Vieira reported to the team on Friday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

1 day ago

Kevin Newman of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks face difficult roster decisions with Perdomo, Thomas returns upcoming

The Diamondbacks have received significant contributions from players who may be soon squeezed out with injured list returnees.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll records 3 hits, scores go-ahead run in win over Padres

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll smoked three hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run in a win at the San Diego Padres.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez, Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back homers vs. Padres

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez and Gabriel Moreno blasted back-to-back home runs Thursday at the San Diego Padres.

2 days ago

Blake Walston...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place LHP Blake Walston on IL, Humberto Castellanos returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting pitcher Blake Walston on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks recall RHP Scott McGough, option Humberto Castellanos to Triple-A Reno