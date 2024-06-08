The Arizona Diamondbacks shifted the bullpen around Saturday as Scott McGough returned to the club from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, reliever Humberto Castellanos was optioned to Reno.

McGough has made 15 appearances in the big leagues this season, most recently on May 4 against the Padres. He gave up two earned runs on three hits in one inning of work.

He has made 10 appearances for Reno with an ERA of 2.92 with just one home run surrendered against 56 batters faced. McGough struck out 14 batters and walked six across the 10 games.

The D-backs selected Castellanos’ contract from Reno on Thursday before optioning him on Saturday. He did not play in 2023 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and he has a 4.57 ERA in 10 Reno games this season.

Last-minute lineup adjustments

The D-backs scratched second baseman Ketel Marte and catcher Gabriel Moreno before the Saturday matchup after the two were listed in the initial batting order. Blaze Alexander and Tucker Barnhart filled the spots, respectively.

Marte is coming off a two-hit performance against the Padres on Friday but tweaked his back on his final at-bat of the game.

#Dbacks start second baseman Ketel Marte appears to have tweaked his back in his final at bat last night against the #Padres pic.twitter.com/8bvtk6Agr5 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) June 8, 2024

Marte confirmed the tweak to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert on Saturday, saying he should be fine for Sunday’s game. He and Moreno, who was dealing with an illness, are available off the bench Saturday.

Alexander has 10 hits in his last six games, including two doubles and three RBIs. He also stole a base during that stretch. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 on the season when he gets at least two hits.

Pitching matchup

Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.44 ERA) will face off against San Diego’s Matt Waldron (3-5, 3.98 ERA), who matched up against each other on May 5. Waldron gave up seven earned runs in 3.0 IP and Nelson surrendered four earned runs in 5.0 IP, picking up the win.

First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. MST and can be heard on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.