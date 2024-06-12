TEMPE — Throughout his football career, lofty expectations have followed Marvin Harrison Jr.

That’ll happen when you’re the son of an NFL Hall of Famer and prototypical No. 1 wide receiver at any level.

But every step of the way, the wideout has been diligent in meeting or surpassing those marks both on and off the field.

Now at the NFL level, it’s been much of the same for the young pass catcher.

Marvin Harrison Jr. in action during #AZCardinals mandatory minicamp.

“He’s pretty much everything I expected,” wide receiver Michael Wilson said Tuesday. “He was bigger than I thought when I saw him and he’s just a really, really good dude. … And for someone to have accomplished the things that he’s accomplished, you wouldn’t know that in a regular conversation. I think that’s always special when someone’s grounded and very humble despite having accomplished so much. That’s pretty rare to be around.”

“He was a lot more accomplished than I was coming into the NFL and just based on these couple of practices that I’ve been out there with him, I would anticipate for him to continue his college production to the NFL, barring injury,” Wilson added. “He really hasn’t had any busts in the playbook. I think he’s very perspicacious and is always seeking information and very self-aware. That attitude combined with elite traits that you can’t teach and a great natural feel for the position, I truly think sky is the limit for him.”

Gettig hyped up by your teammates and head coach is great. Harrison, however, knows there plenty of work still to be had.

Taking a page out of Jonathan Gannon’s book, Harrison remains focused on being where his feet are and not getting too far ahead of himself.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Harrison said. “I have a lot of confidence in my abilities going forward, but I think the mental aspect is the most important right now.

“I’m just learning the playbook and learning where I need to be for Kyler and gaining the trust of my teammates and coaches at the moment.”

We've heard a lot from Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. this offseason. But what has MHJ seen out of K1 since coming to town?

What’s been Marvin Harrison Jr.’s biggest challenge so far?

Speaking of the playbook, that’s been Harrison’s biggest challenge at the next level so far.

“The game’s still the game, still play football. it’s the same game you’ve been playing since you were younger and nothing really changes,” Harrison said. “Obviously, there’s greater talent at the next level. I would say just learning through the playbook (has been the biggest challenge).

“Going to Ohio State and having the same playbook for three years, your third year, you just kind of know it like the back of your hand. Now, it’s kind of a start-over process.”

What's been the biggest challenge for Arizona Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. so far in Year 1? Nailing down the playbook.

