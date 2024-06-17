TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson’s mentality doesn’t change, with or without Marvin Harrison Jr. on the roster.

Wilson’s goal is simple: Go from a good to great wide receiver behind the wealth of confidence he’s picked up since coming aboard in 2023.

The second-year pro, however, isn’t putting his blinders up as he competes for the WR2 role behind Arizona’s younger top option. Instead, he’s serving as a resource for the projected No. 1 option and vice versa.

“I’m impressed with him and I’m so happy he’s here, because I have an opportunity to learn from him,” Wilson said during mandatory minicamp last week. “Ego aside, even though I’m older than him, he’s accomplished a lot of things that I haven’t.

“He had a release the other day … and I’m like, ‘Bro, how’d you do that release?’ He was showing me how he did it. That’s sort of a real-life example with how I’m so open to learning from what was the best wide receiver in college football and now what I think will be one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

Despite the short amount of time together, the groundwork of the duo’s relationship has been set this offseason through organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and extracurricular activities with quarterback Kyler Murray and others.

For a first-year wideout finding his bearings at the next level, having someone who just experienced their own rookie year has been a positive for Harrison.

“Michael Wilson has done a great job mentoring me and always being open for me to ask any questions. I definitely have a lot of help from everybody,” Harrison said during minicamp.

“I think we’ve definitely built our relationship this past month I’ve been here,” the No. 4 overall pick added. “At the end of the day, I just want him to be the best player he can be and I want to be the best player I can be as well. We do a good job of helping each other.”

The hope is that early connection between pass catchers can blossom into a formidable duo within the wide receivers room. Of the few holdovers in the group from last year is Wilson, who flashed as a rookie across 13 games (12 starts) last year to the tune of 38 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. On top of his on-the-field production, his work ethic away from the field has been lauded since he got to the desert.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s injury history did follow him to the pros, as a shoulder issue impacted the second half of the wideout’s rookie season. He must prove he can stay healthy for a full season.

Wilson did, however, get some valuable time with Murray back in the fold from a torn ACL.

Across five games with Murray under center, Wilson caught 13 balls for 164 yards and a score while still dealing with should issues throughout most of that time.

They have since continued that rapport this offseason. Murray believes Wilson is going to be playing for a long time due to his abilities and determination.

Wilson agrees.

“I still have the utmost confidence in myself and just how highly I speak of Marvin, I think I can be in that same tier, in that category,” the wideout said. “That’s my personal goal, too. To eventually become one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

