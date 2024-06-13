SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group revealed a temporary name, branding, colors and sweaters for the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, on Thursday.

Utah Hockey Club branding & sweaters

SEG revealed the Utah Hockey Club branding, colors and uniforms after officially closing its deal with the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club will be the first name of the NHL team as the permanent nickname is still being voted on by fans.

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise 📝 Join us on this journey 🏒#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

The club will sport sweaters with the name “Utah” on the front during the 2024-25 season.

Our 2024-25 season jerseys 🏒 Inspired by our love for Utah and our passion for hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/S7j4mfmejL — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

Utah NHL team colors

The team’s initial color scheme consists of rock black, salt white and mountain blue.

SEG is confident that the colors will be part of the team’s branding past the first season and into the future.

Fans will be able to purchase Utah Hockey Club gear at the end of the month during the team’s NHL Draft party at the Delta Center on June 28. Sweaters will be available in the fall.

Voting for Utah’s NHL team nickname

Earlier in June, SEG released a survey with six finalists for Utah’s permanent team nickname. “Utah Hockey Club” was among the six finalists.

The second round of fan voting opened on June 6.

After the initial survey included 20 nicknames for fans to choose from, the second phase of voting presents six options.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

– Utah Venom

– Utah Blizzard

– Utah Mammoth

– Utah Yeti

– Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

– Utah Outlaws

According to SEG, more than 520,000 people voted in the initial survey and the six finalists featured in the second round “were resounding fan favorites” that made up 60 percent of the vote.

The second round of voting is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. (MT) on NHLinUtah.com.

On June 1, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.” The same logos were unveiled as part of Utah’s NHL team branding.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the Utah Hockey Club name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

This story originally appeared on KSLSports.com.