Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Utah Hockey Club, formerly Coyotes, reveals name and jerseys for 2024-25

Jun 13, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Utah Hockey Club jersey...

Utah Hockey Club jersey revealed (Twitter Photo/@utahhockeyclub)

(Twitter Photo/@utahhockeyclub)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY KYLE IRELAND/KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group revealed a temporary name, branding, colors and sweaters for the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, on Thursday.

Utah Hockey Club branding & sweaters

SEG revealed the Utah Hockey Club branding, colors and uniforms after officially closing its deal with the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club will be the first name of the NHL team as the permanent nickname is still being voted on by fans.

The club will sport sweaters with the name “Utah” on the front during the 2024-25 season.

Utah NHL team colors

The team’s initial color scheme consists of rock black, salt white and mountain blue.

SEG is confident that the colors will be part of the team’s branding past the first season and into the future.

Fans will be able to purchase Utah Hockey Club gear at the end of the month during the team’s NHL Draft party at the Delta Center on June 28. Sweaters will be available in the fall.

Voting for Utah’s NHL team nickname

Earlier in June, SEG released a survey with six finalists for Utah’s permanent team nickname. “Utah Hockey Club” was among the six finalists.

The second round of fan voting opened on June 6.

After the initial survey included 20 nicknames for fans to choose from, the second phase of voting presents six options.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

– Utah Venom
– Utah Blizzard
– Utah Mammoth
– Utah Yeti
– Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)
– Utah Outlaws

RELATED STORIES

According to SEG, more than 520,000 people voted in the initial survey and the six finalists featured in the second round “were resounding fan favorites” that made up 60 percent of the vote.

The second round of voting is open until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. (MT) on NHLinUtah.com.

On June 1, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received multiple trademark applications with logos with the words “Utah Hockey Club.” The same logos were unveiled as part of Utah’s NHL team branding.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously announced that the team would be called “Utah” rather than “Salt Lake City” or “Salt Lake.” The team will sport “Utah” on its sweaters during Year 1 as a franchise.

During the next year, SEG will work with Doubleday & Cartwright, an acclaimed creative consultancy and design studio, to create the team’s logo, mascot, colors and other branding elements.

SEG said it will unveil the Utah Hockey Club name and branding before the 2025-26 season.

This story originally appeared on KSLSports.com.

Arizona Coyotes

Cameron Hebig...

Arizona Sports

Tucson remains home market for AHL Roadrunners for foreseeable future

Tucson will remain the home market for the AHL Roadrunners for the 2024-25 season and the "foreseeable future."

16 days ago

Rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' Phoenix arena plan...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix mayor ‘does not support using taxpayer funds’ for Coyotes, any other sports arena

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego does not support using taxpayer funds for the Coyotes' arena or any sports arena, a statement read.

28 days ago

Mullett Arena...

Associated Press

Frost? Yeti? Utah’s NHL team lists 20 options for new name after move from Arizona

Ownership of the NHL’s team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise’s new name.

1 month ago

Shane Doan and Josh Doan...

Arizona Sports

ESPN report details Coyotes’ move to Utah, Shane Doan’s departure

The Arizona Coyotes' relocation of the hockey operations department to a Utah-based group shocked fans and its own players alike.

1 month ago

The former Arizona Coyotes arrive in Salt Lake City for the first time....

Bailey Leasure

Former Arizona Coyotes team arrives in Salt Lake City for the NHL Utah event

The former Arizona Coyotes players and staff arrive in Utah as they are introduced in Salt lake City in an event at the Delta Center.

2 months ago

Goaltender Connor Ingram...

Associated Press

Utah’s NHL team may use placeholder name for 1st season after move from Arizona

The NHL team moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be known as Utah, at least initially, until a long-term name is determined.

2 months ago

Utah Hockey Club, formerly Coyotes, reveals name and jerseys for 2024-25