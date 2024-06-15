Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

22 for 22: Bobi Klintman could be Suns’ big wing in 2024 NBA Draft

Jun 15, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Bobi Klintman of the Taipans in action during the round 13 NBL match between Cairns Taipans and Me...

Bobi Klintman of the Taipans in action during the round 13 NBL match between Cairns Taipans and Melbourne United at Cairns Convention Centre, on December 31, 2023, in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

If the Phoenix Suns stick at No. 22 in the 2024 NBA Draft, the priority will be targeting a prospect that can help right now. On the wing in the back-half of the first round, Colorado’s Tristan da Silva separates himself from the pack.

But there’s a good chance he’s off the board by then, and if that’s the position Phoenix wants regardless, there are still some other names that will be under consideration.

Bobi Klintman is one of the headliners during those conversations.

Klintman came to the United States in 2021 from Sweden to begin his basketball journey in North America, playing a year of high school ball before spending one season with Wake Forest. He then went the professional route, playing in the National Basketball League of Australia and New Zealand for a year.

The pitch on the 21-year-old is he meets a satisfying threshold on nearly everything you want your modern complementary forward to do. He’s one of the biggest wings in this class, checking in at 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. He can shoot, pass, handle and defend. It’s just a matter of how NBA-ready those skills are right now and how much more development he needs.

Last season for the Cairns Taipans in the NBL, Klintman shot 35.7% from 3-point range on 3.7 attempts per game. An encouraging 79.3% of his free-throw attempts went down as well, often a positive indicator for some consistency coming on 3s.

The form is great at his size, and the “at his size” qualifier is where a lot of Klintman’s stock resides. He does not move like most 6-foot-9 basketball players and was a frequent presence in transition and for playmaking opportunities as a defender.

The archetype reaches immediate limitations, however, because of Klintman’s more explosive moments. As you can see above, that is not when he has type to load up. It’s more about the quick-twitch stuff, things like Klintman’s first step on drives and his on-ball defense against a ball-handler’s own first step. He would be fine against most 4s and has the frame to grow into as a small-ball 5 but the switchability isn’t a sure thing for him on primary initiators.

This is a bummer when locating strengths for him because Klintman has some real flashes as a passer using those open floor skills.

Toss that into some of the other attributes we covered and it’s a hell of a 45-second sizzle reel.

RELATED STORIES

It would have been helpful to see Klintman in a bigger role than the 21.3 minutes per game he got in the NBL this past season. His per 36 minutes do bump nicely to 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds a night, and he did have seven games with 15 points or more, so don’t judge the 9.7 PPG too harshly.

This is where we get to a brief dip into the tape and there was somewhat of an erratic nature to his impact. A missed rotation here, bad decision with the ball there and a handful of plays where he’s a step slow indicate he’s going to need to adjust in the NBA. To go back to the passing, he had 17 assists and 36 turnovers last season.

That will be fine for most teams at this point in the draft. Klintman is ranked anywhere from the high teens to 20s on most big boards. It’s a more than reasonable spot to select a wing prospect with a ton of tools and seeing how they fare for the transition. But that does not seem to mesh with where the Suns are at right now.

Empire of the Suns

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat is guarded by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warrior...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Can Suns find rare instant contributor in NBA Draft?

There is no doubting the value it would bring the Phoenix Suns to select a player in the NBA Draft who was a long-term part of what they do.

1 day ago

Emmanuel Mudiay, Knicks vs. Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

9 players to know: How the Valley Suns’ G League team can help Phoenix

Let's peek at the Valley Suns G League roster to see which players can help the Phoenix Suns, who is a developmental prospect and more.

1 day ago

General manager James Jones of the Phoenix Suns looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at F...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Suns could triple down by dealing unprotected 2031 pick

The Phoenix Suns have an extra measure they can take this offseason to upgrade the roster, but it would come with real risk.

2 days ago

Nassir Little #25 of the Phoenix Suns on the court during introductions to the NBA game at Footprin...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Should Nassir Little be Suns’ trade asset or reclamation project?

Nassir Little is one of the few trade chips for the Phoenix Suns to use this offseason. But should they just keep him instead?

3 days ago

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes attempts a shot in the second half against the Boise...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Tristan da Silva is ideal ‘NBA-ready’ wing for Suns in NBA Draft

If we're mapping out the perfect offseason for the Suns, it includes them selecting a wing in the NBA Draft that can be solid right away.

4 days ago

Miami forward Kyshawn George...

Kevin Zimmerman

Biggest need vs. best value: ESPN NBA mock draft picks Suns’ options

Tyler Kolek would fit the Phoenix Suns, while Miami's Kyshawn George could be a great value pick at 22nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

4 days ago

22 for 22: Bobi Klintman could be Suns’ big wing in 2024 NBA Draft