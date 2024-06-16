PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday morning for left hamstring discomfort, according to farm director Shaun Larkin.

Lawlar felt the issue while rounding the bases for a game-tying triple in the ninth inning Saturday night while playing for Triple-A Reno. He hunched over at third base, and the Aces removed him for a pinch runner.

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic first reported the scheduled MRI.

🚨 JORDAN LAWLAR GAME-TYING TRIPLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/znY2sDU3gx — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 16, 2024

Saturday was only Lawlar’s fourth game back in Reno off the minor league 60-day injured list (thumb surgery). A ruptured tendon kept him out for the first two months-plus. Reno just activated the shortstop on Tuesday.

Lawlar came out of the gate scorching, hitting a home run in his first game back. He is 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits for Reno.

Plus, he started a game at third base, giving the D-backs some versatility when the time comes to call him back up.

“Jordan Lawlar has a huge future,” general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “The challenge with Jordan right now is he had spring training and then went six weeks of nothing outside of what he’s had on his rehab. Jordan only has 70-something plate appearances at Triple-A. We saw last year he was awesome defensively. I think there was some growing to do offensively.

“I want to make sure the next time we talk about Jordan Lawlar is the last time we’re talking about Jordan Lawlar with regards to Arizona and Reno.”

The Diamondbacks just got their starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo back from the IL after a couple months down on Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said this week it was a great feeling to have both players back on the diamond.

Arizona will decide the next course of action for Lawlar based on the MRI results.

D-backs’ pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin active

A bit of positive news on the injury front for D-backs prospects this week was the return of left-handed starter Yu-Min Lin.

The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles reinstated Lin off the injured list Friday. A foul ball hit him in the face while in the dugout, and he missed a month of action.

He started on Friday and went 5.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits, one walks and two strikeouts.

Follow @alexjweiner