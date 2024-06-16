Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar to have MRI for hamstring issue

Jun 16, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm

Jordan Lawlar...

Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up before the MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on September 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday morning for left hamstring discomfort, according to farm director Shaun Larkin.

Lawlar felt the issue while rounding the bases for a game-tying triple in the ninth inning Saturday night while playing for Triple-A Reno. He hunched over at third base, and the Aces removed him for a pinch runner.

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic first reported the scheduled MRI.

Saturday was only Lawlar’s fourth game back in Reno off the minor league 60-day injured list (thumb surgery). A ruptured tendon kept him out for the first two months-plus. Reno just activated the shortstop on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Lawlar came out of the gate scorching, hitting a home run in his first game back. He is 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits for Reno.

Plus, he started a game at third base, giving the D-backs some versatility when the time comes to call him back up.

“Jordan Lawlar has a huge future,” general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “The challenge with Jordan right now is he had spring training and then went six weeks of nothing outside of what he’s had on his rehab. Jordan only has 70-something plate appearances at Triple-A. We saw last year he was awesome defensively. I think there was some growing to do offensively.

“I want to make sure the next time we talk about Jordan Lawlar is the last time we’re talking about Jordan Lawlar with regards to Arizona and Reno.”

The Diamondbacks just got their starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo back from the IL after a couple months down on Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said this week it was a great feeling to have both players back on the diamond.

Arizona will decide the next course of action for Lawlar based on the MRI results.

D-backs’ pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin active

A bit of positive news on the injury front for D-backs prospects this week was the return of left-handed starter Yu-Min Lin.

The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles reinstated Lin off the injured list Friday. A foul ball hit him in the face while in the dugout, and he missed a month of action.

He started on Friday and went 5.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits, one walks and two strikeouts.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks handle business against White Sox with parade of runs early

The Diamondbacks put up another 12 runs to blow out the White Sox, as the NL's highest-scoring offense in June continued to click.

2 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs the bases after hitting a double during the firs...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll to receive MRI on left side, optimistic he avoided serious injury

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort on the left side of his rib cage following a throw in the outfield on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Logan Allen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks bring back LHP Logan Allen on minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back veteran left-hander Logan Allen on a minor league contract on Sunday.

7 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks explain intentional balk, bullpen game decisions in loss to White Sox

Saturday was a frustrating night for the Diamondbacks between a tough bullpen day, runners left on base and a wide strike zone.

20 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures at home plate umpire Nick Mahrley #4...

Damon Allred

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo ejected in 8th inning of loss to White Sox

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the eighth inning of a 9-2 loss Saturday.

22 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Final rehab steps for Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas to come off injured list

By the time Arizona Diamondbacks fans pile into Chase Field for the club's next homestand, Alek Thomas may be patrolling center field again. 

1 day ago

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar to have MRI for hamstring issue