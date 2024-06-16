Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks bring back LHP Logan Allen on minor league deal

Jun 16, 2024, 1:10 PM

Logan Allen...

Logan Allen #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on after allowing a three-run homerun to Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a game at Petco Park on June 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks signed left-hander Logan Allen to a minor league contract on Sunday, according to the transactions log. The club assigned him to Triple-A Reno, where he suited up to start Sunday’s game.

The D-backs designated Allen for assignment last weekend in a roster shuffle that brought back Tommy Henry.

He cleared waivers and returned to the organization for depth, which is particularly useful given the slew of pitching injuries.

Arizona opted for a bullpen game with Henry as bulk Saturday in a 9-2 loss to the White Sox, and no decisions have been made in regards to that spot in the rotation next time through, manager Torey Lovullo said.

RELATED STORIES

Allen had settled into a bulk innings reliever role with the D-backs this season. He had a 3.67 ERA and 3.85 FIP in the role before his last appearance when he allowed six earned runs against the San Diego Padres on June 8.

“It’s a great luxury I have that knowing he’s as versatile as he is and he can go long and carry a lot, gives us a lot of coverage,” Lovullo said of Allen on June 3.

Allen has given the D-backs 28 innings, tied with Ryan Thompson for most by any reliever on the team. Bryce Jarvis has 39.1 innings logged.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks handle business against White Sox with parade of runs early

The Diamondbacks put up another 12 runs to blow out the White Sox, as the NL's highest-scoring offense in June continued to click.

1 hour ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs the bases after hitting a double during the firs...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll to receive MRI on left side, optimistic he avoided serious injury

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort on the left side of his rib cage following a throw in the outfield on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar to have MRI for hamstring issue

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar will have imaging done after suffering hamstring discomfort on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks explain intentional balk, bullpen game decisions in loss to White Sox

Saturday was a frustrating night for the Diamondbacks between a tough bullpen day, runners left on base and a wide strike zone.

20 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures at home plate umpire Nick Mahrley #4...

Damon Allred

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo ejected in 8th inning of loss to White Sox

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the eighth inning of a 9-2 loss Saturday.

21 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Final rehab steps for Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas to come off injured list

By the time Arizona Diamondbacks fans pile into Chase Field for the club's next homestand, Alek Thomas may be patrolling center field again. 

1 day ago

Diamondbacks bring back LHP Logan Allen on minor league deal