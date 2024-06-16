The Arizona Diamondbacks signed left-hander Logan Allen to a minor league contract on Sunday, according to the transactions log. The club assigned him to Triple-A Reno, where he suited up to start Sunday’s game.

The D-backs designated Allen for assignment last weekend in a roster shuffle that brought back Tommy Henry.

He cleared waivers and returned to the organization for depth, which is particularly useful given the slew of pitching injuries.

Arizona opted for a bullpen game with Henry as bulk Saturday in a 9-2 loss to the White Sox, and no decisions have been made in regards to that spot in the rotation next time through, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Allen had settled into a bulk innings reliever role with the D-backs this season. He had a 3.67 ERA and 3.85 FIP in the role before his last appearance when he allowed six earned runs against the San Diego Padres on June 8.

“It’s a great luxury I have that knowing he’s as versatile as he is and he can go long and carry a lot, gives us a lot of coverage,” Lovullo said of Allen on June 3.

Allen has given the D-backs 28 innings, tied with Ryan Thompson for most by any reliever on the team. Bryce Jarvis has 39.1 innings logged.

