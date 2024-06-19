Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Bronny James rumors further attach to the Suns a week from the NBA Draft

Jun 18, 2024, 6:53 PM | Updated: 7:51 pm

Bronny James of the USC Trojans...

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans stands on the court during their game against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Haas Pavilion on February 07, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

This will start off with a few disclaimers. Firstly, it seems hard to believe LeBron James would leave 10s of millions of dollars on the table to play with Bronny James, but being a pro athlete and having the ability to play with your oldest son seems like a super cool thing that just might be worth that much money.

Second disclaimer: We here at ArizonaSports.com do not like whipping up fan-generated rumors or spreading aggregated, twisted information. But the information out there probably pushes us beyond that territory.

Third disclaimer: I do not have any strong Bronny opinions! I would guess like everyone else that an undersized athlete with one of the best basketball minds as a father will improve his questionable shot, play hard and make the right plays well enough to be an NBA contributor — in a few years. That doesn’t exactly line up with what the Suns can afford to take a risk on in their current circumstance.

RELATED STORIES

Fourth disclaimer: This isn’t a column with a strong take other than, “It’s interesting!” There will not be asking you to read between the lines. Your guesses after you take in all this information are as good as mine! The point is you can weave some complex conspiracies with what you are about to read.

Onto the information at hand.

James, who averaged 4.8 points as a freshman at USC this past year after recovering from a scary heart issue, will reportedly work out a second time for the Suns this week, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. It is no longer a shrug that they’re giving a fringe draft prospect a look or doing a favor for an agent, like all teams do for anyone without a famous dad.

We’re firmly into this territory: They either have legitimate interest in Bronny James or really are doing agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports a favor.

Bronny James-to-Suns draft rumors were percolating before Givony’s news

There was a lot more noise — things to shrug away on their own — in the last few days before we found out about the second workout.

“I think Bronny is going in the first round because I think that’s going to be encouraged (by his agency at Klutch),” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on his podcast over the weekend. “Encouraged like, if this happens, then this will happen. There’s a lot of Phoenix buzz right now, I’m just going to say it. And I don’t know if it’s real or not.”

Simmons’ podcast partner, Ryen Russillo, asked if he believed the Suns were wanting to draft Bronny with legitimate interest or if they wanted to toy with the Lakers, who have to sweat LeBron James’ potential opt-out.

There’s also the theory that Phoenix, which owns the No. 22 pick, and Los Angeles, which owns the 17th pick, are potentially working in concert with Bronny’s representatives to boost his stock.

“Well, Mat Ishbia has the same media strategist that LeBron and his camp has, Adam Mendelsohn,” Simmons added. “So that makes me a little suspicious. But (they) seem confident he’s getting drafted in the first round. And if you’re Mat Ishbia and the draft sucks, and it’s like let’s get Bronny, if we take Bronny there’s a chance we get LeBron, too, you have to think about it.

“‘Cause I don’t know how many more years LeBron has left — if it’s one or two or three — whatever, he’s an All-NBA guy last year. If that’s your backdoor way to get LeBron to play for you for (a veteran’s minimum contract), you got to explore it.”

Simmons floats theories and guesses on his podcasts, but he does hear things. On a Sept. 22, 2022, podcast, it was Simmons who spoke the name of Mat Ishbia in relation to the Suns’ sale. That was months before word leaked of who was actually lining up to buy the team from Robert Sarver.

If you immediately put up red flags at anything Simmons hears, though, there was also this from Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

The co-hosts asked Carlisle if the Pacers were going to draft James with their picks at 49th and 50th.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that he goes quite a bit higher than that,” Carlisle said. “I’m not saying who. I don’t want to get a call. I’ve been fined enough this year during the playoffs.”

The Pacers also have the 36th overall selection, by the way. We’re guessing an NBA head coach wouldn’t telegraph that much information about his team’s own intentions, either.

So to reiterate what we know:

– LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

– The Suns, in a world where James would test free agency, would financially be unable to offer him anything but a veteran’s minimum contract that for his veteran status would be just more than $3 million.

– Rich Paul, Bronny’s agent, has only set up workouts with the Suns and Lakers so far that we know of. He is dictating which teams he wants to look at his client and has suggested to reporters that the James clan wants to control the landing spot. Bronny will not sign a two-way deal, Paul has said.

– James reportedly has a second workout with Phoenix this week.

– James is widely regarded as a back-end of the draft prospect, showing up 54th on ESPN’s big board and 58th on The Ringer’s.

– NBA circles are whispering to Simmons and to a current NBA head coach that Bronny is going to be drafted significantly higher than his profile says he should be. As in, names of teams are already being spoken about.

Do what you want with this information.

Just prepare for the fringe draft prospect to dominate the news cycle and string the Suns into the discussion until we see what happens on draft day. And if Phoenix drafts or signs Bronny James as an undrafted free agent, then you better start hydrating like hell. As if it’s not hot enough already.

Empire of the Suns

Tyler Kolek #11 of the Marquette Golden Eagles shoots a free throw in the first half of the game ag...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Is Tyler Kolek the right PG for Suns in 2024 NBA Draft?

The overarching storyline of the Phoenix Suns' offseason is they need a point guard. But is Tyler Kolek the right fit?

6 hours ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is defended by P.J. Washington #25 of the D...

Kellan Olson

One big offseason question for each Suns competitor in the Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns' fellow contenders in the Western Conference all have offseason options. Here's a preview as we look to 2024-25.

11 hours ago

Tyler Kolek #11 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts during the second half against the Villanova ...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Is point guard the way to go for Suns in 2024 NBA Draft?

The majority of the Phoenix Suns fanbase wants to see the team target a point guard in the NBA Draft. Is that the right call?

2 days ago

Kyle Zunic #22 of the Perth Wildcats shoots a layup against Tyler Smith #11 of G League Ignite in t...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Do Suns go project route in 2024 NBA Draft with Tyler Smith?

G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith has a combination of size and shooting rarely seen on the first-round bubble of the NBA Draft.

2 days ago

Bobi Klintman of the Taipans in action during the round 13 NBL match between Cairns Taipans and Me...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Bobi Klintman could be Suns’ big wing in 2024 NBA Draft

If the Phoenix Suns want a bigger wing in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bobi Klintman is a headliner in the back of the first round.

3 days ago

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat is guarded by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warrior...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Can Suns find rare instant contributor in NBA Draft?

There is no doubting the value it would bring the Phoenix Suns to select a player in the NBA Draft who was a long-term part of what they do.

4 days ago

Bronny James rumors further attach to the Suns a week from the NBA Draft