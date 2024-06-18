Close
Arizona Cardinals’ Kyzir White letting his play do the talking in 2024

Jun 18, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals inside linebackers Kyzir White and Mack Wilson Sr. are expecting big things out of the newly formed tandem in 2024.

So, when offseason rankings drop without a mention, it just adds a bigger chip on their shoulders.

“I feel like they sleeping on us,” White said Tuesday. “Mack sent me something two weeks ago I guess they put something out, top linebacker duos or whatever, and we were nowhere to be found. We in there working out, running. If we get tired or something, it’s definitely in our head.

“We ain’t trying to prove anybody wrong or ourselves right but it’s a little disrespectful. I’m not going to say too much. I’m just going to show it.”

White is eager to get going in Year 7 after a torn bicep derailed a promising first season with the Cardinals.

Despite missing the final six games of the year, the starting MIKE backer paced the team in tackles with 90. He added two sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, three passes defensed and two QB hits.

Even with the injury, White still made it a point to be with the team in meetings or otherwise, further showing his leadership and overall love of the game.

White was as head coach Jonathan Gannon advertised last season. Now, he must continue building his relationship with Wilson while also working through any residual effects from his bicep injury and rehab.

Wilson, meanwhile, has worked this offseason to move past a labrum injury that required surgery. He’s also tasked with picking up the new playbook thrown his way after coming aboard as a free agent.

But while a lot of the attention has been on the White-Wilson tandem, the two veterans aren’t the only ones residing in the inside linebackers room.

“Mack is definitely a physical guy. Don’t forget Krys Barnes, either. He’s a great player,” White said. “(Owen Pappoe) is coming into his own. I think the linebackers room as a whole, we got some good guys in there.”

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyzir White letting his play do the talking in 2024