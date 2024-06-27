<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eric Gordon has decided to decline his $3.4 million player option with the Phoenix Suns for the 2024-25 season and now will enter free agency, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported last week that Gordon was mulling the decision, but Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro added it appeared unlikely Phoenix and Gordon would run it back.

The Suns entered the offseason with guards Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen already under contract for 2024-25, making the perimeter minutes available already tight for a backup.

The 35-year-old Gordon started 24 of 68 games played for Phoenix last year.

He averaged 11.0 points on 44.3% shooting and 37.8% from 3-point land. Gordon added 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 27.8 minutes per game.

Phoenix currently has eight players under contract for 2024-25: Booker, Beal, Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, David Roddy and rookie Ryan Dunn when he formally signs.

The shooting guard was one of four Suns players coming off minimum deals that included player options for 2024-25. Josh Okogie, Drew Eubanks and Damion Lee were the others.

Eubanks has reportedly decided to decline his option, while Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro added there is a chance the Suns will aim to keep Okogie and Lee.

Eric Gordon looks to continue impactful NBA career elsewhere

Before signing a minimum deal with Phoenix, the 16-year veteran spent time with Los Angeles Clippers (2008-11, 2022-23), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2011-16) and Houston Rockets (2016-23).

For his career (886 games played), Gordon has averaged 15.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Gordon entered the league with the Clippers as a seventh-round pick out of Indiana in 2008.

He spent three seasons with L.A., coming in fifth in Rookie of the Year voting for 2008-09, before getting dealt to the Hornets in a trade centering around point guard Chris Paul.

The sharpshooter turned in five seasons in New Orleans before signing a four-year deal with the Rockets in 2016. Gordon made an impact right away in Houston, taking home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2017. He also won the 3-Point Contest that All-Star break.

That season, he averaged 16.2 points on 40.6% shooting and 37.2% from deep. He chipped in 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 31 minutes per game.

His time with the Rockets came to a close in 2023 when he was traded midseason to the Clippers in a three-team trade that included the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gordon played 22 games (11 starts) in his second stint with the Clippers before signing with Phoenix, a team that ended Los Angeles’ season in the first round of the postseason.

