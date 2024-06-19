Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks waste Brandon Pfaadt quality start, fall to Nationals in Washington

Jun 19, 2024, 3:45 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt follows through during the first inning of a b...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt follows through during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

(AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Wednesday.

Ildemaro Vargas added an RBI single for Washington, which has won nine of 11 overall and seven of its last eight at home.

Arizona (36-38) was denied getting back to .500 for the first time since April 16, when it was 9-9.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt cruised through five scoreless innings in just 50 pitches, allowing just one runner to reach scoring position.

But with two outs in the sixth and Washington trailing 1-0, Lane Thomas worked a walk. Winker then ripped a four-seam fastball to center for his seventh home run this season. The left fielder is hitting .452 (19 for 42) over his last 14 games.

Pfaadt (3-6) departed with two runners on and one out in the seventh. Vargas pinch hit and greeted reliever Kevin Ginkel by poking a single to right to score Keibert Ruiz.

Pfaadt allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits and four walks and had no strikeouts.

Derek Law (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings. Hunter Harvey worked the eighth and Kyle Finnegan tossed a perfect ninth for his 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth and pushed a run across on Gabriel Moreno’s one-out walk. Washington starter Patrick Corbin ended the threat with a strikeout and a foulout.

Corbin, a former Diamondback, struck out a season-high seven in five innings while giving up a run and three hits with three walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams was scratched from the lineup about a half-hour before the game. Rookie Nasim Nuñez started in his place.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (4-5, 5.49 ERA) looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season Thursday. Washington counters with LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-5, 3.24) as the three-game series concludes.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez has recent history of overcoming slow starts

The Diamondbacks are hoping for history to repeat itself with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who has overcome cold starts at the plate before.

9 hours ago

Willie Mays...

Associated Press

Willie Mays, Hall of Famer and baseball’s ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93

Willie Mays, whose combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died.

24 hours ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi has best career start in win vs. Nationals

Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi bounced back from a rough outing with the best start of his MLB career Tuesday against the Nationals.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte boosts All-Star case with home run vs. Nationals

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte made a loud introduction with a two-run homer in the first inning against the Nationals on Tuesday. 

1 day ago

Gavin Hollowell throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks claim Gavin Hollowell off waivers from Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll batting leadoff vs. Nationals after cramp-like injury

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting leadoff Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks waste Brandon Pfaadt quality start, fall to Nationals in Washington