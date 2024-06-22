The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after he suffered a sprained left thumb during Friday’s 5-4 win at the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona recalled catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno, who joins Tucker Barnhart as the two backstops on the active roster.

Barnhart is slated to start Saturday’s game in Philadelphia.

Moreno exited Friday’s game in the sixth inning after a foul ball by Cristian Pache caught him awkwardly on the glove in the third inning. Meanwhile, the D-backs pulled Herrera from Reno’s game in the first inning to travel to Philadelphia just in case.

This appears to be the foul tip where #Dbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno injured his thumb on last night. Came in the third inning with Cristian Pache batting pic.twitter.com/39qK6crscV — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) June 22, 2024

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters postgame Moreno’s X-rays came back negative.

Moreno was having a heck of a game, too, with two hits including a 433-foot home run from the two-hole in the lineup.

This has not been a stellar offensive season for the 24-year-old catcher (.659 OPS), but his numbers have been improving in June with a .730 OPS in 16 games.

His defense has remained excellent after he won the Gold Glove last season. He continues to control the run game, as Arizona has allowed an NL-low 35 stolen bases this season. Moreno ranks among the league leaders in pop time, framing and caught stealing above average, according to Statcast.

Gabriel Moreno sends this one 433 feet 😯 (MLB x @lululemon) pic.twitter.com/I4gYexnMpi — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2024

Herrera reaches the majors for the first time this season. The switch-hitter has a .714 OPS and two home runs in Reno this season, although his career OPS in MLB is .503.

Arizona also had the option to bring up prospect Adrian Del Castillo, who has a 1.009 OPS and 14 homers for Reno this season, but the club opted for someone who has been a good MLB defender and a trusted backup during the postseason.

The Diamondbacks have been getting healthier in an injury-marred season, with Geraldo Perdomo back in the lineup while Alek Thomas and Zac Gallen get closer to returning.

