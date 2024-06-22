Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks place Gabriel Moreno on IL, recall Jose Herrera

Jun 22, 2024, 10:29 AM

Catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Catcher Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Yankees defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after he suffered a sprained left thumb during Friday’s 5-4 win at the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona recalled catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno, who joins Tucker Barnhart as the two backstops on the active roster.

Barnhart is slated to start Saturday’s game in Philadelphia.

Moreno exited Friday’s game in the sixth inning after a foul ball by Cristian Pache caught him awkwardly on the glove in the third inning. Meanwhile, the D-backs pulled Herrera from Reno’s game in the first inning to travel to Philadelphia just in case.

RELATED STORIES

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters postgame Moreno’s X-rays came back negative.

Moreno was having a heck of a game, too, with two hits including a 433-foot home run from the two-hole in the lineup.

This has not been a stellar offensive season for the 24-year-old catcher (.659 OPS), but his numbers have been improving in June with a .730 OPS in 16 games.

His defense has remained excellent after he won the Gold Glove last season. He continues to control the run game, as Arizona has allowed an NL-low 35 stolen bases this season. Moreno ranks among the league leaders in pop time, framing and caught stealing above average, according to Statcast.

Herrera reaches the majors for the first time this season. The switch-hitter has a .714 OPS and two home runs in Reno this season, although his career OPS in MLB is .503.

Arizona also had the option to bring up prospect Adrian Del Castillo, who has a 1.009 OPS and 14 homers for Reno this season, but the club opted for someone who has been a good MLB defender and a trusted backup during the postseason.

The Diamondbacks have been getting healthier in an injury-marred season, with Geraldo Perdomo back in the lineup while Alek Thomas and Zac Gallen get closer to returning.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitcher Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Henry roughed up by Phillies in loss

The Phillies tagged Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry with six earned runs in a blowout win to even the series.

59 minutes ago

Merrill Kelly...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly shooting for August return from IL

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly admitted his injury recovery is taking longer than he or the club expected when he went down in April. 

5 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald feels like normal self after ‘adventures’ in 2023

The Paul Sewald Experience has meant very different things from his first impressions with the Diamondbacks to form he is in this season.

20 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exit game vs. Phillies with injuries

Diamondbacks starting catcher Gabriel Moreno exited against the Phillies on Friday after he suffered a left thumb sprain.

22 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Haboob Blog

Phillies fans count down Jordan Montgomery’s pitch clock in NLCS rematch vs. Diamondbacks

"3, 2, 1," Phillies fans made it abundantly clear to D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery when his pitch clock was about to expire on Friday.

23 hours ago

Joc Pederson...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Moreno and Pederson go back-to-back in win over Phillies; Pederson eggs on crowd

D-backs Gabriel Moreno and Joc Pederson hit back-to-back homers, and Pederson egged on a booing crowd of Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.

23 hours ago

Diamondbacks place Gabriel Moreno on IL, recall Jose Herrera