Mercury offense goes cold from deep in loss to Lynx

Jun 22, 2024, 7:44 PM

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in...

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Saturday night to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 73-60 for their sixth win in a row.

Alanna Smith scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (13-3).

Natasha Cloud led the Mercury (8-8) with 14 points and five assists. Rebecca Allen scored 11 points and Brittney Griner added 10. Phoenix shot just 7-for-34 from 3-point range.

Smith hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 lead about midway through the first quarter and the Lynx never again trailed. Diana Taurasi hit a pull-up jumper that got Phoenix even at 17-all moments into the second quarter but Collier scored six points in a 12-2 spurt over the next 5 minutes to push the lead into double figures.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and Cloud followed with a layup that cut the Mercury’s deficit to 46-39 with 3:52 left in the third, but Collier answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Phoenix got no closer.

Collier is one of two players in the WNBA averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

