ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Twins preview: Pitching probables, key players

Jun 25, 2024, 7:41 AM

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides to steal second base against Edouard Julien #4...

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides to steal second base against Edouard Julien #47 of the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on August 06, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Diamondbacks 5-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a series loss to a really good Philadelphia Phillies team and the three-game slate kicked off a portion of the schedule that features a few more of baseball’s best.

Tuesday brings the Minnesota Twins to town. Minnesota began the year 7-13, already feeling the weight of a few injuries stacking up, before ripping off a 12-game winning streak. The Twins have maintained that momentum and are now 43-35.

The Twins have been one of the best offensive teams in baseball, with a group of arms they expect to improve as well.

Entering play on Monday, Minnesota is sixth in OPS (.738), first in doubles (151), tied for fifth in triples (15) and fifth in homers (92). While its rotation is 21st in ERA (4.43) among starters, those guys are top-10 in WHIP (1.19, tied for seventh). Ditto for the bullpen with a 3.76 ERA (15th) and 1.22 WHIP (tied for ninth).

Diamondbacks-Twins pitching probables

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.37) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.13)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Ryne Nelson (5-5, 5.18) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 3.26)

Thursday, 12:40 p.m.: LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4, 5.71) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.29)

Do not let the lack of name recognition let you believe this is a series where the D-backs can catch a break as their rotation is still trying to get healthy. Ryan has been sneaky good for the last two-plus seasons and Woods Richardson as a rookie has given up more than two earned runs in just three of his 12 outings, while Paddack is the guy to chase.

Tuesday is a big swing game on the bump. Pfaadt has a 4.94 ERA in four June starts after really finding a groove in May. He has given up 13 earned runs in his last 23.2 innings. Ryan, meanwhile, has a 0.96 WHIP that is a top 10 MLB number and in his last three outings across 20 innings has given up five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks. Like I said, sneaky good.

Thursday of course continues the hope for Arizona that Montgomery has started to settle down. He’s kept the earned run total at three or less for a trio of fixtures after allowing a a combined 14 earned runs in the two outings prior to that.

Diamondbacks-Twins hitters to watch

Twins: It all kicks off with third baseman Royce Lewis, a highly regarded prospect who has worked through a handful of injuries. If he can stay healthy, he has a clear path to launching into star power. In 18 games, Lewis has 10 homers and three doubles, good for bumping up a 1.262 OPS. Big-time 2022 signing Carlos Correa was coming off a down year and looks to be back in business, hitting .304 with an .859 OPS.

D-backs: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was the only D-back to come back home with more than two hits in Philadelphia. That included a home run, one of just five extra-base hits for Arizona against the Phillies. Minnesota racks those up, so the D-backs will have to find those somewhere. Perhaps Eugenio Suarez can start supplying more. While Suarez is seeing the ball better in June with 11 walks after just six in May, his batting average has actually dropped from a .172 mark in May to .131 in June. Time is running out for him.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Twins

No need to worry about this app here or that channel there. All three games are through your normal avenues, televised on DBACKS.TV through channel 34 on COX, with a radio broadcast on 98.7.

