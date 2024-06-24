Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals announce open training camp, Red & White practice dates for fans

Jun 24, 2024, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and coach Jonathan Gannon...

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 and head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals participate in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Monday announced nine dates they will host opening training camp practices for fans to attend at State Farm Stadium, including the 2024 version of the Red & White practice.

Arizona’s first practice viewable by fans will take place Thursday, July 25, while the Red & White practice will come the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 3.

Fans will be required to acquire tickets and parking, even though the events are free. They can purchase camp tickets here.

Season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive practice on Sunday, July 28 as well. Those season ticket members will receive emails about how to attend on Tuesday.

Practice times are subject to change but are listed below.

2024 Arizona Cardinals open practice dates and times

Thursday, July 25 (1:15-2:40 p.m.)

Friday, July 26 (1:15-2:55 p.m.)

Monday, July 29 (1:15-2:40 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 30 (1:15-2:55 p.m.)

Thursday, August 1 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Friday, August 2 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Saturday, August 3 (1:15-3:15 p.m.) (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, August 6 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 7 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

