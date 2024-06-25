Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Former Coyote Jeremy Roenick among 7 additions to Hockey Hall of Fame

Jun 25, 2024, 3:17 PM

Jeremy Roenick speaking at Arizona Coyotes podium...

Jeremy Roenick speaks at a press conference before the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on February 11, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes inducted former assistant captain Jeremy Roenick into the team's Ring of Honor. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


Arizona Sports

Jeremy Roenick, former center for the then-Phoenix Coyotes and nine-year NHL All-Star, is among seven to be selected into the Hockey Hall of Fame as announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

The selection is a decade in the making, as Roenick first became eligible in 2012.

The class of 2024 is comprised of three male players, two female players and two “builders” (non-players, upper team management). The induction ceremony is slated for Nov. 11 in Toronto, Canada.

Inductees must receive at least 75% of the votes from the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee. Roenick was one of three retired male players to make the cut (Shea Weber and Pavel Datsyuk) as the HHOF limits the retired male player category to four.

Roenick, whose NHL career spanned 20 years, became the eighth Coyote player to achieve Hall-of-Fame status and first since Teemu Selanne was granted the right in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

A snapshot of Jeremy Roenick’s prolific career on ice

The Boston, Massachusetts native finished his career with 1,216 points, stockpiling 513 goals and 703 assists with five different franchises. On Nov. 10, 2007, Roenick joined rare company, becoming just the third American-born player to hit the 500-goal milestone while with the San Jose Sharks.

Roenick was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 1988 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks after a standout high school career (34 goals in 24 games) at Thayer Academy in Massachusetts.

Roenick was the first NHL player to wear the number 97 after he was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes because 27 — the jersey number he wore in his eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks — was already on the back of defenseman Teppo Numminen.

The right-handed stick wielder tallied 152 goals and 227 assists while a Coyote (1997-2001, 2007), averaging over 24 goals and 37 assists per season.

He participated in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and was on the silver-medal winning U.S. squad and also competed in the 1991 Canada Cup.

Arizona Coyotes

Fans hold up signs before the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes at Mulle...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Coyotes will return, prove how inept Alex Meruelo truly was

Alex Meruelo will be remembered as one of the worst owners in Arizona sports history after his failures with the Arizona Coyotes.

20 minutes ago

Alex Meruelo joins Burns & Gambo to discuss Coyotes move to Utah....

Arizona Sports

Alex Meruelo reportedly walking away from ownership of Arizona Coyotes

Alex Meruelo is reportedly walking away from ownership of the Arizona Coyotes with no plans to pursue a future arena.

20 hours ago

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with teammate Anton Lundell (15)...

Associated Press

Top Cats: Florida Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Edmonton Oilers in Game 7

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time, and they took about the hardest path possible to the title.

21 hours ago

Kevin Durant walking off court...

Dan Bickley

Is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

After the Coyotes left, the Suns were swept, ASU hit rock bottom and the D-backs' bad luck, is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

1 day ago

Xavier Gutierrez, Arizona Coyotes president and CEO...

Arizona Sports

Tucson Roadrunners reverse course, won’t play 6 games at Tempe’s Mullett Arena

The Roadrunners announced they will play all of their home games in Tucson after previously saying six games would be played in Tempe.

1 day ago

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo joins Burns & Gambo in studio after team is sold to Utah group o...

Kevin Zimmerman

Alex Meruelo, Coyotes made it abundantly clear they don’t deserve an NHL return

Pro hockey does not belong in the desert. Not under Alex Meruelo, who has burned bridges with entities the Coyotes need to build a new arena.

1 day ago

Former Coyote Jeremy Roenick among 7 additions to Hockey Hall of Fame