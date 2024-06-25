Jeremy Roenick, former center for the then-Phoenix Coyotes and nine-year NHL All-Star, is among seven to be selected into the Hockey Hall of Fame as announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

The selection is a decade in the making, as Roenick first became eligible in 2012.

The class of 2024 is comprised of three male players, two female players and two “builders” (non-players, upper team management). The induction ceremony is slated for Nov. 11 in Toronto, Canada.

Inductees must receive at least 75% of the votes from the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee. Roenick was one of three retired male players to make the cut (Shea Weber and Pavel Datsyuk) as the HHOF limits the retired male player category to four.

Roenick, whose NHL career spanned 20 years, became the eighth Coyote player to achieve Hall-of-Fame status and first since Teemu Selanne was granted the right in 2017.

A snapshot of Jeremy Roenick’s prolific career on ice

The Boston, Massachusetts native finished his career with 1,216 points, stockpiling 513 goals and 703 assists with five different franchises. On Nov. 10, 2007, Roenick joined rare company, becoming just the third American-born player to hit the 500-goal milestone while with the San Jose Sharks.

Roenick was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 1988 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks after a standout high school career (34 goals in 24 games) at Thayer Academy in Massachusetts.

Roenick was the first NHL player to wear the number 97 after he was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes because 27 — the jersey number he wore in his eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks — was already on the back of defenseman Teppo Numminen.

The right-handed stick wielder tallied 152 goals and 227 assists while a Coyote (1997-2001, 2007), averaging over 24 goals and 37 assists per season.

He participated in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and was on the silver-medal winning U.S. squad and also competed in the 1991 Canada Cup.