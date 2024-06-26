Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Trey McBride’s confidence continues to grow with Tight End University invite

Jun 26, 2024, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride added a new extracurricular activity to his growing NFL resume this offseason: Tight End University attendee.

Spending last week at TEU, a three-day summit founded in 2021 by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, McBride got the chance to rub shoulders with some of the top big-bodied pass catchers in the NFL, past and present.

“It’s a cool group of guys. They’re all there for the same reason trying to spread knowledge and help each other out and get the tight end position to grow as much as it can,” McBride said Tuesday.

“It was very cool to be a part of that and to work out with those guys for a few days was a blast.”

RELATED STORIES

The experience left a lasting mark on McBride, who hopes to be a return camper for years to come.

It also gave those outside Arizona an opportunity to get a better look at the up-and-coming Cardinals pass catcher, with Kittle telling reporters that McBride is “just going to keep getting better” while discussing the next wave of young tight ends.

That kind of respect from one of the game’s most well-known tight ends only adds to the confidence continuing to well up within McBride ahead of Year 3.

Getting closer with quarterback Kyler Murray and his teammates while coming off a breakout season doesn’t hurt, either.

But while many are already penciling in McBride as a TE1 in fantasy football, McBride isn’t getting too far ahead of himself.

“Most importantly I think it’s (about) getting better each and every week. Last year, that was my goal every single week,” McBride said. “I wanted to get better and better and I kind of felt like I did that leading into the end of the season.

“Now, it’s just picking up where I left off and trying to get better from there and growing every single week. We have so many guys in our room, so many guys that do different things, learning from them and ultimately trying to make this offense as good as possible.”

Speaking of Arizona’s offense, McBride believes “the sky’s the limit” based on the added offensive weapons and early analysis from organized team activities and minicamp, so much so that he believes the 1,000-yard mark is a much more obtainable goal in 2024.

After all, he was only 175 yards away after sitting behind veteran Zach Ertz for the first half of the year.

“It was close last year, but I think it’s maybe realistic this year,” McBride said.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen run through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson gets a drink during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jones runs through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Greg Dortch looks on during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Greg Dortch hungrier than ever in expanded offensive role

After seeing limited offensive opportunities in the past, Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch is getting a legit chance to shine in 2024.

6 days ago

Kyzir White and his teammates look on during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

White: Cardinals showing new level of maturity in Year 2 of regime

Kyzir White isn't big on comparing teams. He has, however, seen some early similarities between the 2024 Cardinals and 2022 Eagles.

7 days ago

Kyzir White runs through drills during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyzir White letting his play do the talking in 2024

Arizona Cardinals inside linebackers Kyzir White and Mack Wilson Sr. are expecting big things out of the newly formed tandem in 2024.

8 days ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. building off one another

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has been a valuable resource for fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and vice versa.

9 days ago

Max Melton at Cardinals minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Max Melton, Elijah Jones ‘growing together’ alongside Arizona’s young CBs

The makeup of the Cardinals CBs room calls for added competition. It also brings a level of togetherness that's been on display early on.

13 days ago

Max Melton and Elijah Jones stop by the Cardinals Corner podcast...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner(s): Max Melton, Elijah Jones talk offseason, smooth NFL transition

It was a double dose of Cardinals guests on the latest episode of Cardinals Corner, with rookies Max Melton and Elijah Jones swinging by.

14 days ago

Trey McBride’s confidence continues to grow with Tight End University invite