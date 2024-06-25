Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is expected to return to the mound for Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo on Tuesday did not confirm that Gallen would start but told reporters the team has “discussed the potential” of a Saturday return if Thursday’s bullpen session goes well.

“We just got to keep checking each box,” Lovullo said while adding Gallen threw 67 pitches in a simulation game the day prior. “After Thursday’s bullpen, I’ll be able to give more of an update.”

Gallen has been on the shelf for nearly a month after exiting a May 30 start with a hamstring injury.

Before being placed on the 15-day injured list, Gallen posted a 5-4 record across 11 starts (57.2 innings pitched) with a 3.12 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He registered 60 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Since then, the pitcher has been working to get back to full strength.

“As soon as I was able to get off the mound I wanted to pitch in a game and they told me, ‘No, that’s not going to happen,’” Gallen told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “Obviously, I hope that if everything goes well, hopefully it’s not too much longer. At the same time, I know that as much as I want to get out there as fast as possible, the team, they have my best interest at heart.”

