ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Zac Gallen expected to start Saturday vs. A’s

Jun 25, 2024, 4:35 PM

Zac Gallen throws a pitch...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 26, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is expected to return to the mound for Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo on Tuesday did not confirm that Gallen would start but told reporters the team has “discussed the potential” of a Saturday return if Thursday’s bullpen session goes well.

“We just got to keep checking each box,” Lovullo said while adding Gallen threw 67 pitches in a simulation game the day prior. “After Thursday’s bullpen, I’ll be able to give more of an update.”

Gallen has been on the shelf for nearly a month after exiting a May 30 start with a hamstring injury.

Before being placed on the 15-day injured list, Gallen posted a 5-4 record across 11 starts (57.2 innings pitched) with a 3.12 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He registered 60 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Since then, the pitcher has been working to get back to full strength.

“As soon as I was able to get off the mound I wanted to pitch in a game and they told me, ‘No, that’s not going to happen,’” Gallen told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “Obviously, I hope that if everything goes well, hopefully it’s not too much longer. At the same time, I know that as much as I want to get out there as fast as possible, the team, they have my best interest at heart.”

The D-backs are back in action Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

D-backs’ Zac Gallen expected to start Saturday vs. A’s