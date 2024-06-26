Close
Houston Rockets interested in trading for Suns’ Kevin Durant, per report

Jun 25, 2024, 7:43 PM | Updated: 7:55 pm

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during a 124-108 win over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This comes after Houston acquired some of the Suns’ future draft assets from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade from Tuesday night, per Wojnarowski. Following the draft pick trade, the Rockets now own a 2025 pick swap with the Suns, plus their 2027 unprotected first-round pick, and are now looped in on a 2029 first-rounder that could become Houston’s in certain outcomes.

Wojnarowski reports that acquiring Durant now becomes “much easier” for the Rockets to do, noting Phoenix wants to keep Durant now but “that could change next season.”

Wojnarowski notes that the Rockets have been intrigued about acquiring Durant but will now take those Suns picks and attempt to be aggressive with upgrades elsewhere on the trade market. He once again confirmed the Suns want to run it back with this current group next season.

Durant, 35, has been the topic of trade speculation for the majority of his career and goes through another offseason grabbing headlines in this manner. He is coming off his second year with the Suns and first full season after being acquired from Brooklyn during the trade deadline in February 2023.

Durant has two more years left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

