The Phoenix Suns replenished their draft capital during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday, trading back six spots to take former Virginia forward Ryan Dunn and add three additional second-round picks in the process.

Of the added second-rounders, Phoenix is set to make the 56th selection on Thursday when the second round is drafted. It also picked up picks in the 2026 and 2031 second rounds.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is a fan of how general manager James Jones pulled the strings on draft night, explaining that Phoenix’s strengths can help minimize Dunn’s weaknesses.

Ryan Dunn to the Suns is perfect. Potentially an all-world defender. On offense he can screen, catch lobs, cut. This works surrounded by all Phoenix's shooters. He's going to be good, and if the shot develops he has major upside. pic.twitter.com/Hn9l49RAkL — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 27, 2024

O’Connor gave the Suns an A- for the pick, saying he fits Phoenix’s need of stoppers.

“A hyper-athlete with explosive leaping ability, elite recovery speed for his size and superior insincts, Dunn is the most impactful defender in the class. Just don’t make me talk about the other end. That’s not where his bread is buttered.”

The Suns received a C+ from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, who wondered if Dunn can bring enough offense to stay on the court.

“He can cut, finish and keep the ball moving, but he could be the kind of shooting liability who shrinks the offensive end. It’s not just that he struggles with accuracy, it’s that he often doesn’t even look at the basket. Teams will leave him unattended on the perimeter, and he sometimes just accepts that and moves off the ball as quickly as possible.”

Yahoo! Sports’ Krysten Peek gave the Dunn pick a B, pointing out his strong perimeter defense and lack of 3-point shooting.

The Phoenix Suns select Ryan Dunn with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Throwback to this clip of @Tyler_Rucker and @tmetcalf11 talking about Dunn’s potential earlier in the draft cycle ⤵️#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AtUj32Gza6 — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) June 27, 2024

“Ryan Dunn struggles with the 3 but what can he do?” “Guys if you don’t look at your sheets I’m gonna point at Pete again” “He plays great defense” “So he’s a good defender…” “He’s an elite defender, Tom. Do I care if he’s an elite shooter? Pete?” “You do not” pic.twitter.com/MSyDIboqcQ — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) April 17, 2024

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton listed the Suns’ maneuver to move back six spots to take Dunn his favorite trade of the first round.

“After center Yves Missi went off the board one pick ahead of Phoenix, the Suns may have had Ryan Dunn at the top of their board and were able to draft him and add second-rounders to help facilitate future trades,” Pelton explained.

Phoenix earned a B grade from CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Boone, who noted the Suns’ spacing could open up Dunn’s cutting.

“If he can get to the point where defenses have to show him even a little respect as a shooter, he will be a long-term NBA player. But he’s not there at all as a shooter yet.”

Follow @AZSports