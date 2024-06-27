Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Reactions and grades: Suns trade back with Nuggets to select Ryan Dunn in NBA Draft

Jun 26, 2024, 9:54 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns replenished their draft capital during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday, trading back six spots to take former Virginia forward Ryan Dunn and add three additional second-round picks in the process.

Of the added second-rounders, Phoenix is set to make the 56th selection on Thursday when the second round is drafted. It also picked up picks in the 2026 and 2031 second rounds.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is a fan of how general manager James Jones pulled the strings on draft night, explaining that Phoenix’s strengths can help minimize Dunn’s weaknesses.

O’Connor gave the Suns an A- for the pick, saying he fits Phoenix’s need of stoppers.

“A hyper-athlete with explosive leaping ability, elite recovery speed for his size and superior insincts, Dunn is the most impactful defender in the class. Just don’t make me talk about the other end. That’s not where his bread is buttered.”

The Suns received a C+ from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, who wondered if Dunn can bring enough offense to stay on the court.

“He can cut, finish and keep the ball moving, but he could be the kind of shooting liability who shrinks the offensive end. It’s not just that he struggles with accuracy, it’s that he often doesn’t even look at the basket. Teams will leave him unattended on the perimeter, and he sometimes just accepts that and moves off the ball as quickly as possible.”

Yahoo! Sports’ Krysten Peek gave the Dunn pick a B, pointing out his strong perimeter defense and lack of 3-point shooting.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton listed the Suns’ maneuver to move back six spots to take Dunn his favorite trade of the first round.

“After center Yves Missi went off the board one pick ahead of Phoenix, the Suns may have had Ryan Dunn at the top of their board and were able to draft him and add second-rounders to help facilitate future trades,” Pelton explained.

Phoenix earned a B grade from CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Boone, who noted the Suns’ spacing could open up Dunn’s cutting.

“If he can get to the point where defenses have to show him even a little respect as a shooter, he will be a long-term NBA player. But he’s not there at all as a shooter yet.”

Phoenix Suns

James Jones, Mat Ishbia and Kevin Durant at introductory presser....

Payne Moses

‘It’s all love’: Suns GM James Jones refutes Kevin Durant trade speculation after NBA Draft pick

Phoenix Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones sent Kevin Durant trade rumors on a paid vacation in a Zoom call after the 2024 NBA Draft's first round.

2 hours ago

Ryan Dunn #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks in overtime during a game against the NC State Wolfpa...

Kellan Olson

Ryan Dunn is both safe bet, gamble for Phoenix Suns in NBA Draft

The Suns took both a sure thing and a high risk with their top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Virginia wing Ryan Dunn 28th overall.

3 hours ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Dan Bickley

Stephen A. Smith’s Kevin Durant trade report spotlighted heavy questions for Suns

Stephen A. Smith's report about Kevin Durant put the spotlight on a Phoenix Suns team wrestling with heavy questions.

5 hours ago

Virginia wing Ryan Dunn...

Arizona Sports

Suns take Virginia wing Ryan Dunn with Nuggets’ pick in NBA Draft

Virginia wing defender Ryan Dunn went 28th overall to the Phoenix Suns after the team's trade with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft.

5 hours ago

DaRon Holmes...

Arizona Sports

Suns trade down, Nuggets take DaRon Holmes II with 22nd pick in NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns traded the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Denver Nuggets, who will select DaRon Holmes II.

6 hours ago

Cody Williams backs down Boise State defender...

Arizona Sports

Perry High School, Colorado product Cody Williams taken by Utah Jazz

Colorado wing Cody Williams, a former Gilbert Perry High School star, was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 10th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

7 hours ago

