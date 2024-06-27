Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Big 12 announces 2024-25 conference opponents for ASU, Arizona basketball

Jun 27, 2024, 9:10 AM

ASU's Bobby Hurley speaks with Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd...

Arizona State University Sun Devils head basketball coach Bobby Hurley and University of Arizona Wildcat head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd meet prior to a basketball game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats on January 29, 2022, at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Big 12 released its 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball matchup assignments without times or TV information on Thursday, laying out the Arizona State Sun Devils’ and Arizona Wildcats’ first season in a new conference.

In terms of big-time men’s basketball matchups for fans near Tempe, the Sun Devils get Desert Financial Arena home games against Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech.

The Wildcats at McKale Center will host Baylor, Iowa State, Houston and Texas Tech.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona and ASU next season notably do not host the blueblood of the conference, Kansas. That could leave room for criticism toward the schedulemakers regarding the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are considered a potential No. 1 team to start next season. Houston, Iowa State and Baylor are also viewed as likely top-10 teams on paper.

The Arizona schools are notably more detached from their fellow former Pac-12 schools in Colorado and Utah.

The Sun Devils will play Colorado both home and away, but they will only visit Utah. The Wildcats will only host Colorado and Utah without traveling to those schools.

Location still appears to be important for the men’s side, with both ASU and Arizona playing a home-and-away series this coming season against BYU and Texas Tech, the two closest schools to Arizona right with Utah and Colorado. BYU will be led by former top Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young, who joined the Cougars for this year after Mark Pope departed to replace John Calipari at Kentucky.

On the women’s side, Arizona and ASU share the same set of scheduled opponents. They notably host projected ranked teams Baylor and Iowa State.

Both Arizona schools have home-and-away sets against each of BYU and Utah.

Arizona State men’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Home only: Baylor, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Away only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Arizona men’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Home only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Utah

Away only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Arizona State/Arizona women’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona/ASU, BYU, Utah

Home only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Arizona State Basketball

Final Four logo...

Associated Press

NCAA presents a plan to expand March Madness tournaments

The NCAA has presented a plan that would expand the lucrative men's and women's basketball tournaments by four or eight teams.

7 days ago

Koa Peat #10 of the Perry Pumas will suit up for the USA U17 team in the World Cup this summer. (Ph...

Damon Allred

Gilbert Perry’s Koa Peat headlines USA Basketball U17 World Cup team

Koa Peat, a star forward at Gilbert Perry and top-5 overall prospect in the 2025 class, will represent USA at the U17 World Cup this summer.

8 days ago

Caleb Love, Arizona Wildcats...

Kevin Zimmerman

A flowchart: Caleb Love’s college return has recruiting fallout for Arizona, ASU and GCU

Caleb Love tested the NBA Draft before he returned to college. The domino effect impacted Arizona, Arizona State and Grand Canyon recruiting.

13 days ago

Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes reacts to a play in the second round of the NCA...

Damon Allred

Former ASU-committed forward Sammie Yeanay signs with Grand Canyon

Four-star 2024 forward Sammie Yeanay committed to Grand Canyon basketball after he was previously committed to Arizona State.

14 days ago

Big 12 logo...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Big 12 discussing naming rights deal with Allstate

The Big 12 is reportedly considering becoming the first conference to agree to a naming-rights deal with its conference brand.

14 days ago

UConn head coach Dan Hurely...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Dan Hurley rejects Lakers’ contract offer, remaining with UConn

UConn head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer to lead the Los Angeles Lakers.

17 days ago

Big 12 announces 2024-25 conference opponents for ASU, Arizona basketball