The Big 12 released its 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball matchup assignments without times or TV information on Thursday, laying out the Arizona State Sun Devils’ and Arizona Wildcats’ first season in a new conference.

In terms of big-time men’s basketball matchups for fans near Tempe, the Sun Devils get Desert Financial Arena home games against Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech.

The Wildcats at McKale Center will host Baylor, Iowa State, Houston and Texas Tech.

Arizona and ASU next season notably do not host the blueblood of the conference, Kansas. That could leave room for criticism toward the schedulemakers regarding the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are considered a potential No. 1 team to start next season. Houston, Iowa State and Baylor are also viewed as likely top-10 teams on paper.

The Arizona schools are notably more detached from their fellow former Pac-12 schools in Colorado and Utah.

The Sun Devils will play Colorado both home and away, but they will only visit Utah. The Wildcats will only host Colorado and Utah without traveling to those schools.

Location still appears to be important for the men’s side, with both ASU and Arizona playing a home-and-away series this coming season against BYU and Texas Tech, the two closest schools to Arizona right with Utah and Colorado. BYU will be led by former top Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young, who joined the Cougars for this year after Mark Pope departed to replace John Calipari at Kentucky.

On the women’s side, Arizona and ASU share the same set of scheduled opponents. They notably host projected ranked teams Baylor and Iowa State.

Both Arizona schools have home-and-away sets against each of BYU and Utah.

Arizona State men’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Home only: Baylor, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Away only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Arizona men’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Home only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Utah

Away only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Arizona State/Arizona women’s basketball Big 12 opponent matchups for 2024-25

Home and away: Arizona/ASU, BYU, Utah

Home only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

