The Phoenix Suns were busy this NBA Draft, coming away with a pair of prospects in Virginia’s Ryan Dunn and Marquette’s Oso Ighodaro after moving up and down the first and second rounds via trades.

But what did those around the NBA think of Phoenix’s 2024 draft haul?

A closer look at how the Suns graded out:

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 NBA Draft grades

Grade: B+

What they’re saying: “Based on their pair of picks, the Suns came into this draft determined to add defensive versatility. Dunn’s ability to generate steals and blocks and defend multiple positions makes him the top player available by that metric, while Ighodaro also stood out for his ability to switch on defense. Phoenix still needs both players to be viable enough offensively to utilize their defensive tools — the reason they were available where they were — but the best-case versions of Dunn and Ighodaro fit ideally with the Suns’ offensive stars.”

Grade: C+

What they’re saying: “Dunn was the best perimeter defender in college basketball during his two years at Virginia but only shot 20% from 3-point range and didn’t look much better at the combine. Ighodaro is a steal at 40 with his elite passing and physicality, but it’s puzzling to figure out how both players will fit with the current roster.”

Grade: B

What they’re saying: “They needed defense, they got it. The Suns are kind of a mess, so we’ll see if all that pans out.”

Grade: B

What they’re saying: “This draft marked the first since 2000 that the Suns selected – and kept – any picks. Dunn and Ighodaro are both tough, experienced players who will help Phoenix on defense and could emerge at some point as role players. Dunn’s defense is elite and if his shot starts to fall he could pay off with lottery production.”

Grade: B-

What they’re saying: “There may not be a team that can successfully utilize Dunn’s combination of All-NBA defensive potential with extremely poor offense. He’ll make life easier on defense for the Suns’ trio of stars, and their scoring prowess will take the pressure off Dunn. Still, as a complete non-shooter, he’ll ruin Phoenix’s spacing if he isn’t surrounded by four 3-point threats at all times. Ighodaro is also a non-shooter, which is a tad concerning.”

Grade: B+

What they’re saying: “The Suns’ roster is handcuffed by their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, leaving them with limited cap space and assets. That makes building through the draft vitally important, and I thought they did a great job finding instant contributors.

Dunn is the best perimeter defender in this class with shades of Pelicans forward Herb Jones. Ighodaro is a coordinated big man who can defend, handle the ball and pass. He reminds me of Warriors 2023 second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, who gave Golden State impact minutes as a rookie.”

