PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics at Chase Field.

Arizona optioned reliever Scott McGough as the corresponding move.

Castellanos provides depth to the D-backs’ bullpen after starters Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery combined for 6.1 innings over the past two games.

Slade Cecconi will start on Friday, and the D-backs have had a short leash on him at times. Cecconi allowed one earned run in three innings during his last start at the Philadelphia Phillies. Only one of his five starts in June have lasted at least 5.0 frames.

Castellanos last pitched on June 21, giving the Aces 5.2 innings with two earned runs. For Triple-A Reno, Castellanos owns a 4.94 ERA in 54.2 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts).

The 26-year-old has pitched in one major league game this season. He allowed five earned runs in 2.1 frames at the San Diego Padres on June 7 and was optioned the next day.

That was his first MLB action in more than two years. Castellanos underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, missed all of 2023 and returned to the Diamondbacks at spring training this year.

D-backs option Scott McGough

McGough goes back to Reno after throwing 57 pitches over the past two games. He threw 44 on Thursday in a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The D-backs first optioned McGough to Triple-A on May 6 and brought him back on June 8. He has allowed 10 earned runs in 11.0 innings since returning to Arizona with eight walks and three home runs allowed. This season, McGough has a 7.33 ERA.

So long as all the right boxes are checked, Zac Gallen is expected to return from the 15-day injured list (hamstring) to start on Saturday, therefore the D-backs will need to make another roster move with their pitching staff.

