Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks recall Humberto Castellanos, option Scott McGough

Jun 28, 2024, 2:35 PM

Humberto Castellanos...

Humberto Castellanos #54 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics at Chase Field.

Arizona optioned reliever Scott McGough as the corresponding move.

Castellanos provides depth to the D-backs’ bullpen after starters Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery combined for 6.1 innings over the past two games.

Slade Cecconi will start on Friday, and the D-backs have had a short leash on him at times. Cecconi allowed one earned run in three innings during his last start at the Philadelphia Phillies. Only one of his five starts in June have lasted at least 5.0 frames.

RELATED STORIES

Castellanos last pitched on June 21, giving the Aces 5.2 innings with two earned runs. For Triple-A Reno, Castellanos owns a 4.94 ERA in 54.2 innings over 12 appearances (11 starts).

The 26-year-old has pitched in one major league game this season. He allowed five earned runs in 2.1 frames at the San Diego Padres on June 7 and was optioned the next day.

That was his first MLB action in more than two years. Castellanos underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, missed all of 2023 and returned to the Diamondbacks at spring training this year.

D-backs option Scott McGough

McGough goes back to Reno after throwing 57 pitches over the past two games. He threw 44 on Thursday in a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The D-backs first optioned McGough to Triple-A on May 6 and brought him back on June 8. He has allowed 10 earned runs in 11.0 innings since returning to Arizona with eight walks and three home runs allowed. This season, McGough has a 7.33 ERA.

So long as all the right boxes are checked, Zac Gallen is expected to return from the 15-day injured list (hamstring) to start on Saturday, therefore the D-backs will need to make another roster move with their pitching staff.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen throws a pitch...

Arizona Sports

Torey Lovullo: Zac Gallen ‘should be very ready’ for Saturday start vs. A’s

Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen should be ready to go for Saturday's game vs. the A's, Torey Lovullo said Friday.

2 hours ago

Pitching coach Brent Strom...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Jordan Montgomery chucks PitchCom off wall after frustrating loss to Twins

The Diamondbacks put together a complete team loss to the Twins on Thursday, and frustrations continued to mount for Jordan Montgomery.

24 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Padres’ Luis Arraez finalists to start at 2B in All-Star Game

Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and Luis Arraez of the Padres are the NL's finalists for starting second baseman at the All-Star Game.

1 day ago

Kevin Newman...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks giving Kevin Newman a look at 3B

The Arizona Diamondbacks are giving Kevin Newman a look at third base with a key roster decision coming up soon.

1 day ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ryne Nelson crushed by Twins as starts continue to be a mixed bag

The Twins ran up the score on Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson, chasing him in the fourth inning in a Minnesota win at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks feel good Gabriel Moreno’s IL stint will be the minimum

The Diamondbacks feel good about a minimum 10-day injured list stint for catcher Gabriel Moreno, manager Torey Lovullo said. 

2 days ago

Diamondbacks recall Humberto Castellanos, option Scott McGough