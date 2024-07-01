Close
Report: Drew Eubanks to sign with Jazz after opting out of Suns contract

Jul 1, 2024, 8:08 AM

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks...

Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Suns center Drew Eubanks agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Utah Jazz after declining a player option to remain with Phoenix, reported ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Eubanks turned down a $2.7 million option to return to the Suns for the 2024-25 season.

He joins a roster that includes shot-blocker Walker Kessler and rookie big man Kyle Filipowski, a Duke prospect who fell in the draft and went 32nd overall.

The 27-year-old Eubanks appeared in 75 games with six starts in 2023-24 after joining Phoenix as a veteran’s minimum signing.

Playing behind starting big man Jusuf Nurkic last year, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game over 15.6 minutes but struggled with consistency under former head coach Frank Vogel.

Eubanks went undrafted out of Oregon State before playing his first three NBA seasons, and part of a fourth, with the San Antonio Spurs. After a trade, he appeared in 22 games during the 2021-22 season for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in extended minutes.

That role was reduced the next season before he joined the Suns for 2023-24. Phoenix was limited by financial restrictions last summer and signed him to the veteran’s minimum deal, tacking on a player option to entice him to join an expected contender.

