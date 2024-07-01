Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns to sign point guard Collin Gillespie on 2-way deal

Jul 1, 2024, 3:13 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Denver Nuggets point guard Collin Gillespie...

Collin Gillespie #21 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Denver Nuggets point guard Collin Gillespie has agreed to sign with the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

He is the second two-way player who has agreed to sign with the Suns. Phoenix signed rookie wing Jalen Bridges out of Baylor immediately following the NBA Draft.

NBA teams are allowed to max out at three two-way players.

Gillespie, 25, played in 24 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 9.4 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound guard shot 46.4% and 39.5% from three.

Gillespie played five years at Villanova, finishing school in 2021-22 by averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

He signed with Denver and was a member of their title team despite missing the season due to a leg fracture.

He brings value as a depth option at point guard, which Phoenix has yet to address in the draft or the first few days of free agency.

The Suns were without a traditional point guard last season. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal served as the Suns’ floor generals more times than not, while starter Grayson Allen was often left to defend the opposing point guards.

NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas was brought in late for a seven-game run that included a playoff appearance, though he only averaged four minutes per game and didn’t break into the rotation. Two-way guard Saben Lee occasionally played a role off the bench, though not a consistent one.

