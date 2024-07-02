Close
Phoenix Mercury waive forward Liz Dixon

Jul 2, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Liz Dixon #20 of the Phoenix Mercury rebounds against Jordan Horston #23 of the Seattle Storm Clima...

Liz Dixon #20 of the Phoenix Mercury rebounds against Jordan Horston #23 of the Seattle Storm Climate Pledge Arena on June 04, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Mercury waived forward Liz Dixon on Tuesday.

After playing 10 games with the Mercury last season, she was brought back on a training camp contract prior to the start of the 2024 season before making the team’s final roster.

In 16 games this season, Dixon averaged 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.6 blocks in 9.5 minutes per game.

The Mercury’s roster currently stands at 10 players. Therefore, they will need to make a corresponding roster move to be at the league-required minimum of 11 players.

After playing one year at Georgia Tech and four seasons at Louisville, Dixon went undrafted in 2023 but signed a training camp deal with the Mercury. She was cut before opening night but later returned to the team on a hardship contract before she was later released and picked up by the Connecticut Sun before being waived again.

She later signed three separate seven-day contracts with the Mercury in 2023 before she returned to the team in 2024.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 forward played 10 games for Phoenix and four with the Sun as a rookie and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

