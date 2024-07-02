Close
Diamondbacks to use Joe Mantiply as opener against Dodgers

Jul 2, 2024, 3:46 PM

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the New York Yankees during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Yankees defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks updated their pitching plans for Tuesday’s series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers with left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply pegged as the opener.

Mantiply will be given the task of facing Dodgers left-handed sluggers Shohei Ohtani (1.039 OPS) and Freddie Freeman (.900 OPS) in the first inning. Right-hander Ryne Nelson was scheduled to start.

The D-backs started Mantiply against the Dodgers back on May 20, and he gave Arizona a scoreless inning. Ohtani is 0-for-4 against Mantiply, while Freeman is 1-for-7.

Nelson has pitched once against the Dodgers this year on May 22. Arizona opened the game with Brandon Hughes and handed the ball to Nelson in the first inning. Nelson went five scoreless frames in a 6-0 win at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Bobby Miller, who will make just his third start since returning from a right shoulder injury. Miller has not pitched against the Diamondbacks this season.

It will be his first start against Arizona since he was rocked in Game 2 of the NLDS last year when he allowed three runs in the first inning and did not make it out of the second inning.

He made two starts against the Diamondbacks last year during the regular season and posted a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA.

