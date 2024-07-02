LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced six roster moves Tuesday before a series at the Los Angeles Dodgers, including the returns of center fielder Alek Thomas and catcher Gabriel Moreno off the 10-day injured list.

Arizona’s rotation took a hit as Jordan Montgomery landed on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation, retroactive to June 29.

Arizona recalled right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell, optioned infielder Blaze Alexander and designated catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment.

Alek Thomas is back

The Diamondbacks get their Gold Glove-caliber center fielder back, as Thomas suffered a strained left hamstring during the third game of the season. He went on the IL back on April 1, and his return has been far from linear. He played three games with Triple-A Reno in early May, was shut down to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and slowly ramped back up.

Thomas played five more games with Reno on his second rehab stint before his return to the major league team.

The two-time Gold Glove finalist had a big postseason for the Diamondbacks with four home runs and a .734 OPS and entered his age 24 season with high expectations.

The D-backs elected to keep their outfielders by optioning Alexander, thus manager Torey Lovullo has plenty of options for each matchup and easing Thomas back in.

Thomas will bat eighth on Tuesday.

Gabriel Moreno has minimum stint

Moreno went on the IL on June 22, caught in an Arizona Complex League game on Saturday and returns after a minimum 10-day IL stint.

The Diamondbacks elected to keep Jose Herrera as his backup in favor of veteran Tucker Barnhart, who without options was let go.

Moreno will hit sixth on Tuesday.

Jordan Montgomery injured

What Montgomery called the hardest season of his career got tougher, as he becomes the latest Diamondbacks starter to hit the IL. Among the five starters in a hypothetical healthy rotation (Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Montgomery and Brandon Pfaadt), Pfaadt is now the only one to avoid the IL this season.

Montgomery has not enjoyed a consistently great season after signing the day after Opening Day with a 6.44 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. He allowed eight runs (seven earned after a scoring change) in his last start against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

That opens another spot in the rotation, as Montgomery was slated to pitch Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Hollowell is a reliever the D-backs claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on June 18. He has thrown 3.2 scoreless innings with Triple-A Reno since the move.

Blaze Alexander sent out

Lovullo mentioned the D-backs were one infielder strong last week, and Alexander get sent back to Reno to clear space for Thomas.

Alexander is slashing .259/.328/.361 this season as a rookie. He earned starting reps early with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo suffering a torn meniscus in the first week of the season.

However, Alexander has committed six errors this season across three positions (one at second base, one at third base and four at shortstop).

On Sunday, Alexander had the go-ahead RBI-single in the seventh inning in Arizona’s 5-1 win over Oakland.

Follow @AZSports