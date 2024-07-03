Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA roster for All-Star Game in Phoenix

Jul 2, 2024, 6:36 PM

Angel Reese...

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will team up on the WNBA All-Star team to play against the U.S. Olympic team led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

The pair of remarkable rookies were selected Tuesday by a combination of votes from the media, players and fans as well as the league’s 12 coaches to play in the game in Phoenix on July 20. It’s the 20th All-Star Game in the league’s history.

Clark was the leading vote-getter from the fans, receiving 700,735 with her Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston finishing second 72,000 votes behind. Reese was fifth with 381,518 votes. Wilson and Stewart were third and fourth. Wilson garnered 607,300 votes and Stewart had 424,135.

RELATED STORIES

Clark and Reese have been a boon for the WNBA in ratings, merchandise sales and attendance. They are also playing well on the court with Clark third in assists with 6.9 and Reese leading the WNBA in rebounds at 11.4. It’s only the eighth time that two rookies have been on the team. The last was Shoni Schimmel and Chiney Ogwumike in 2014.

Joining the rookies on the WNBA team were DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones of Connecticut, Allisha Gray of Atlanta, Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles, Jonquel Jones of New York, Kayla McBride of Minnesota, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas.

Ogunbowale was the MVP of the 2021 All-Star game which featured the same format of the U.S. team playing a league All-Star team. The WNBA team won that game.

The U.S. team, which will be going for an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris later this month, also features Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. The pair of Phoenix players will get a chance to play in front of their home crowd in the exhibition game. Taurasi will be vying for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

Three of Wilson’s Las Vegas teammates — Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young — are on the U.S. team. Gray was on the Tokyo Olympic squad while Plum and Young both helped the Americans win the inaugural 3-on-3 gold medal.

Other returners from the Tokyo Games include Napheesa Collier and Jewell Loyd. Several first-time Olympians will join the team with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three played on the American team that won the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Every player chosen for either the U.S. team or the WNBA squad is considered an All-Star making this Taurasi’s 11th time in the game. She’s now alone in second behind Sue Bird for most all time. Bird was a 13-time All-Star.

The league will have a 3-point challenge and skill contest the night before the All-Star game.

Phoenix Mercury

Liz Dixon #20 of the Phoenix Mercury rebounds against Jordan Horston #23 of the Seattle Storm Clima...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury waive forward Liz Dixon

The Phoenix Mercury have waived Liz Dixon. The forward averaged 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16 games this season.

9 hours ago

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, dribbles past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner,...

Associated Press

Mercury, playing without injured Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen, lose to Sun

Brionna Jones had 18 points to lead the Connecticut Sun past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72 on Monday night.

1 day ago

Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes up for a layup over Fever's Caitlin Clark on June 30, 2024. (Jeremy Sc...

Dan Bickley

Caitlin Clark may have moved past WNBA hazing with win over Mercury

Clark flirted with a triple-double in the win over Phoenix, her first victory over a winning team. But the moment was far bigger than that. 

2 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game on June 30...

Damon Allred

Young Fever bring fight to Phoenix as Mercury falter in Caitlin Clark’s Valley debut

The Phoenix Mercury fell to the Indiana Fever on Sunday, after a young Fever group spearheaded by Caitlin Clark brought fight.

2 days ago

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 ...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper heats up in 3rd quarter of Mercury win over Sparks

The Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night as Kahleah Copper scored 24 points, including 11 in the third.

4 days ago

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in...

Associated Press

Mercury offense goes cold from deep in loss to Lynx

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points Saturday night to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury for their sixth win in a row.

10 days ago

Rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA roster for All-Star Game in Phoenix