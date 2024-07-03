Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is now a two-time MLB All-Star after he was the leading vote-getter at his position for the 2024 National League roster.

MLB announced starters on Wednesday and will reveal which reserves and pitchers make the teams during an ESPN-televised show Friday at 2:30 p.m. MST.

A special moment for Ketel Marte, as he makes his second career All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/F2EuTSbHYt — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 4, 2024

Marte, 30, made his first All-Star appearance in 2019 but injuries and position switches have impacted his candidacy since.

Entering Wednesday, Marte led all NL second basemen in slugging (.517), OPS (.870), RBIs (50), total runs (57), hits (92) and home runs (17, tied with Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals), according to MLB.com.

He’s also tied with San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada for the second-most outs above average among NL second basemen with nine, per Baseball Savant.

“I’m so proud of Ketel. He’s having a tremendous year and it’s built around hard work, his preparation and then the execution,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on June 27. “He deserves it. He deserves that recognition. I want to encourage all the voters, all those Arizona voters and beyond the states around Arizona, to go out there and vote for Ketel. He’s certainly playing at a very elite level.”

The second baseman will play for an NL All-Star coaching staff led by Lovullo.

2024 MLB All-Star Game starters

National League:

1B: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (leading vote-getter)

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

SS: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

3B: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

C: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

American League:

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: José Altuve, Houston Astros

SS: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

DH: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (leading vote-getter)

OF: Juan Soto, New York Yankees

OF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Pitchers and reserves for each squad will be revealed on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time.

