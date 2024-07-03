Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Reports: LeBron James re-signs with Lakers, contract includes no-trade clause

Jul 3, 2024, 11:03 AM

LeBron James...

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 08, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LeBron James is making it official: He’s coming back for a record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, one where the league’s all-time scoring leader could share the floor with his son Bronny as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the Lakers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The second year of the deal is at James’ option and means he could become a free agent again next summer, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced publicly.

ESPN reported that the Lakers and James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, may agree on a salary slightly less than the max that James could have gotten — a move that could keep the team from reaching the second apron and preserve some roster flexibility going forward.

RELATED STORIES

The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to ESPN.

Either way, the expectation is that James will make around $50 million — give or take a little bit — this coming season, pushing his career on-court earnings to around $530 million and making him the first player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark.

LeBron James chases history in multiple ways with new Lakers contract

It will be James’ 22nd season in the NBA, tying Vince Carter for the league record. The Lakers selected Bronny James last week in the second round of the draft, putting them in position to have the first on-court father-son duo in NBA history.

Getting the deal done clears one logistical hurdle: LeBron James needed a new deal in place before he could take the floor with USA Basketball for the start of its training camp in Las Vegas this weekend, one where the squad will start preparations for the Paris Olympics. James will play in the Olympics for the fourth time, his first since helping the U.S. win gold at the 2012 London Games.

He’ll turn 40 in December and averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season — as the oldest active player in the league.

Not only is James the all-time leader in points (40,474), but he’s fourth in assists (11,009), sixth in games played (1,492), and eighth in both 3-pointers made (2,410) and steals (2,275).

His 20 All-Star selections is a record, as are his 20 appearances on the All-NBA team. He holds the records for being both the youngest player, and oldest player, to make an All-NBA squad.

James became the youngest to make All-NBA when he was voted onto the team for the 2004-05 season. This past season, he became the first player to be age 39 or older in what became an All-NBA campaign.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan were both just a few days from turning 39 when the regular seasons ended in what became their final All-NBA campaigns, Abdul-Jabbar’s being 1985-86 and Duncan’s being 2014-15. James played in 71 games this past season, the last 42 of those coming after he turned 39.

Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee celebrates draining a three-pointer...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee returning to Suns on 1-year contract, per report

Damion Lee did not pick up his player option with the Phoenix Suns but, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, will return on a one-year contract.

2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro with GM James Jones...

Kellan Olson

Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro will get maximized by Suns in NBA

Phoenix Suns draft picks Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro should see their skills maximized by the NBA style of play.

4 hours ago

T-Wolves point guard Monte Morris is joining the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Point guard Monte Morris reportedly to sign with Phoenix Suns

Point guard Monte Morris expects to sign a veteran's minimum contract with the Phoenix Suns, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

22 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Here’s how Suns fans can balance Phoenix’s massive expectations with reality

Consuming the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 season will provide clarity, even if last year's consumption made basketball watchers nauseous.

1 day ago

Denver Nuggets point guard Collin Gillespie...

Arizona Sports

Suns sign point guard Collin Gillespie on 2-way deal

Former Denver Nuggets point guard Collin Gillespie agreed to sign with the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract.

2 days ago

Warriors guard Klay Thompson talks to Suns guard Devin Booker...

Associated Press

Klay Thompson reportedly expected to leave Warriors, land with Mavericks

Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, with the four-time league champion agreeing to join the Dallas Mavericks.

2 days ago

Reports: LeBron James re-signs with Lakers, contract includes no-trade clause