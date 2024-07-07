Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Colombia cruises past Panama at State Farm Stadium to advance to Copa America semifinals

Jul 6, 2024, 5:30 PM

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot against Pan...

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot against Panama during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz scored goals during a dominant first half to spark Colombia to a 5-0 win over Panama in the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Saturday.

Colombia — which came into Saturday on a 26-match unbeaten streak — wasted little time on No. 27 when Córdoba’s well-placed header in the eighth minute found the bottom corner of the net following a corner kick from Rodríguez.

Los Cafeteros pushed ahead 2-0 less than 10 minutes later on Rodríguez’s powerful penalty kick. Colombia was awarded the penalty after Panama goalie Orlando Mosquera tripped up Colombia’s Jhon Arias, who was sprinting to save the ball from going out of bounds near the post.

RELATED STORIES

It was the 32-year-old Rodríguez’s 28th goal in international play.

Colombia made it 3-0 in the 41st minute when Díaz lobbed a shot over Mosquera, who had charged forward during the breakaway. The goal was set up by another good pass from Rodríguez.

Panama had a few decent chances to score in the first half, including a shot that bounced off the post before being swatted out of danger by Colombia goalie Camilo Vargas. But Los Canaleros could not make a dent in the lead.

Colombia scored its fourth goal in the 70th minute when Richard Ríos blasted a long right-footed shot past Mosquera into the bottom left corner of the net. The final goal came in stoppage time when Miguel Borja converted a penalty kick.

Colombia will play in the semifinals on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the winner of Uruguay-Brazil on Saturday.

The heavily-favored Colombians enjoyed a huge home field advantage in front of announced crowd of 39,740 at State Farm Stadium, with most fans donning the team’s bright yellow jerseys. The stadium’s retractable roof was closed because of temperatures that hovered around 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) outside.

Panama’s unexpected run to the quarterfinals included a 2-1 win over the United States during group play.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMilla...

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Miller predicts pair of Wildcats drafted in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

ESPN's Matt Miller predicts that two Arizona Wildcats will be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

An Arizona Cardinals helmet on the ground at practice on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Cardinals earn props from ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on under-25 talent list

The Arizona Cardinals had solid contributions from their rookie class last season earning them high praise going into 2024.

2 days ago

Budda Baker...

Bailey Leasure

The Athletic: Cardinals’ Budda Baker’s contract situation to watch

The Athletic lists Cardinals' safety Budda Baker's contract situation as a top storyline to watch out for in 2024.

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr....

Bailey Leasure

PFF: Cardinals’ offensive line ranked near the bottom of the NFL

Pro football Focus has the Arizona Cardinals offensive line ranked near the bottom of the league headed into the 2024 NFL season.

2 days ago

Trey Benson runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey Benson highlights Cardinals’ sneaky fantasy football additions

Which Arizona Cardinals are worth taking a flier later on in fantasy football drafts? A look at the top candidates.

5 days ago

Zay Jones scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

What roles can veteran WRs Zay Jones, Chris Moore carve out with Cardinals?

With at least seven NFL seasons under their belts, Zay Jones and Chris Moore bring added experience to a WRs room littered with youth.

5 days ago

Colombia cruises past Panama at State Farm Stadium to advance to Copa America semifinals