PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant sidelined with calf strain to start Team USA camp, report says

Jul 7, 2024, 1:55 PM

Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined to begin Team USA camp in Las Vegas, accordi...

Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined to begin Team USA camp in Las Vegas, according to The Athletic. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined for the first two days of Team USA training camp in Las Vegas, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Shams Charania reported Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Durant’s availability for USA’s first exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday is up in the air, Vardon and Charania added, but the injury is not considered serious.

Team USA is also approaching knee injuries for Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard with caution, but both have practiced where Durant has not.

After a final roster is submitted prior to the team’s first Olympic game against Serbia and Nikola Jokic on July 28, no player can be replaced.

Durant is set to lead Team USA at the Olympics for the fourth time. Tied at three Olympic gold medals with Carmelo Anthony, Durant has a chance to become the first men’s basketball player to win four golds.

Durant enters the tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6) while ranking third in rebounds (118) and blocks (16), plus fourth in assists (71). He has played in 22 Olympic games.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates following the United States' victory over France i...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant enters 4th Olympics with all-time Team USA legacy

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has a stacked resume and at the top of it is the rightful claim as the best Team USA men's player ever.

48 minutes ago

Gold medallists Kevin Durant #5 of the United States and LeBron James #6 of the United States celeb...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant, LeBron James lead Team USA Olympic squad for perhaps last ride

Two storied careers could be going through their last Team USA journey and it's another link shared between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

19 hours ago

Damion Lee celebrates draining a three-pointer...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee re-signs with Suns, team announces

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed guard Damion Lee to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Royce O'Neale...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially re-sign Royce O’Neale

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed forward Royce O'Neale to a four-year contract, the team officially announced on Saturday.

23 hours ago

T-Wolves point guard Monte Morris is joining the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris, the team officially announced on Friday.

2 days ago

Mason Plumlee...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially sign former Clippers C Mason Plumlee

The Phoenix Suns signed former Clippers center Mason Plumlee to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

2 days ago

