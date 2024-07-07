Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined for the first two days of Team USA training camp in Las Vegas, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Shams Charania reported Sunday.

Durant’s availability for USA’s first exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday is up in the air, Vardon and Charania added, but the injury is not considered serious.

Team USA is also approaching knee injuries for Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard with caution, but both have practiced where Durant has not.

After a final roster is submitted prior to the team’s first Olympic game against Serbia and Nikola Jokic on July 28, no player can be replaced.

Durant is set to lead Team USA at the Olympics for the fourth time. Tied at three Olympic gold medals with Carmelo Anthony, Durant has a chance to become the first men’s basketball player to win four golds.

Durant enters the tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6) while ranking third in rebounds (118) and blocks (16), plus fourth in assists (71). He has played in 22 Olympic games.

