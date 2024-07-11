James Conner’s impact on the Arizona Cardinals cannot be overstated.

Since he arrived in Arizona in 2021, Conner has left his mark in Arizona. He was quick to get after it in Year 1, amassing 18 total touchdowns.

The running back then crossed the 1,000-yard threshold this past season for the first time in his career.

And we haven’t even touched on his leadership within the locker room.

But in ESPN’s recent polling of nearly 80 NFL executives, coaches and scouts of 11 positions around the league put together by Jeremy Fowler, Conner remains firmly on the outside of the top-10 running backs heading into the 2024 season.

Instead, those honors belong to the following:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

But wait, there’s more.

Not only did Conner miss out on a top-10 nod, he was snubbed for an honorable mention.

Those spots went to:

– Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

– Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

– Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

– James Cook, Buffalo Bills

– Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

– Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

– D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Conner wasn’t completely forgotten about, though. He along with seven others including Los Angeles’ Kyren Williams and Tennessee’s Tony Pollard landed in the “also receiving votes” tier of the ranking.

Interestingly enough, Conner has only cracked this ranking twice since its inception in 2020.

Aside from this recent list, the veteran came in as an honorable mention as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

Then, an NFC executive said Conner was a talented, two-phase player. The only caveat? “He’s just been hurt.”

And while there’s not reasoning behind his low ranking this time around, turning in a full season of work could help his case in moving up next year’s ranking.

In seven NFL seasons, Conner has appeared in at least 15 games just one time (2021). Since then, Conner has missed eight games combined across the past two seasons.

His time on the shelf didn’t stop him from accumulating 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also caught 27 balls for 165 yards and two scores.

Another way Conner could find himself higher on the list is through his pass-catching ability. No average Joe in the receiving game, Conner can make an impact as a receiver out of the backfield.

Since coming aboard in 2021, Conner has reeled in 110 balls for 840 yards and six touchdowns.

It’s a big reason why offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Co. want to give the RB more looks in the passing game.

What else could have impacted James Conner’s 2024 ranking?

Aside from health, there’s also the added factor of more competition in the running backs room following the Cardinals’ decision to nab Florida State’s Trey Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Conner should still get the bulk of the work, but with Benson now waiting in the wings, their snap splits will be something to watch as the season progresses, especially if the veteran has to miss time.

Follow @Tdrake4sports