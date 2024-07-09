Former Arizona Cardinals safety and executive Adrian Wilson, who most recently worked for the Carolina Panthers, was accused of assaulting his wife and threatening to kill himself in June after she found out he had an affair and wanted a divorce, according to a Scottsdale police report.

Wilson, 44, was drunk and returned to his family’s Scottsdale home around 1 a.m. on June 1 and found separation papers from his wife, Alicia, according to the police report obtained Tuesday by Arizona Sports.

Adrian Wilson, who stayed in the family guest house, then went to the home and got into an argument with Alicia in her bedroom, the report said. Adrian Wilson threw several items, including a lamp and incense holder, before choking and pushing his wife, according to the police report.

Adrian Wilson then retrieved a Glock handgun from a safe but Alicia Wilson had removed the magazines, so she did not believe it was loaded, according to the police report. Shortly after, Alicia Wilson was able to escape the house and drove to a nearby friend’s residence, the report said. The couple’s three children were in the home at the time of the assault, according to the report.

Wilson then got into his vehicle and drove around, calling multiple people, including his mother and daughter. He told his mother he wanted to shoot himself and “felt the urge because I felt like nobody cared,” according to the police report.

Wilson eventually returned home and was arrested on charges of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct around 6:30 a.m. Wilson, in a police interview, denied assaulting his wife.

What led to Adrian Wilson allegedly assaulting his wife?

Alicia Wilson told police in an interview that she hired a private investigator, who discovered her husband was having an affair.

Adrian Wilson admitted to the affair and said “I was going through something there and I needed you and you weren’t there for me and she restored me and helped put me back together,” according to the police report.

Wilson was hired as vice president of player personnel for the Panthers in 2023 after working in a variety of roles within the Cardinals’ scouting department following his playing career.

Alicia Wilson and the rest of the family did not move to Charlotte after her husband took the job, according to the police report.

The couple hadn’t seen each other for six months prior to the incident, according to the report.

Wilson’s next court date is a virtual case management conference on July 16. He’s no longer employed by the Panthers, the team said Sunday.

Who is Adrian Wilson?

After getting selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Wilson spent 12 season in Arizona, earning five Pro Bowl selections and a 2009 All-Pro selection. He signed on with the New England Patriots in 2013 and Chicago Bears the following offseason but never recorded a snap for either.

He became the 15th member of the Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2015.

Wilson served as Arizona’s co-interim general manager at the end of the 2022 season after Steve Keim took an indefinite leave of absence.

