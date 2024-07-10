Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant is “uncertain” to play in Team USA’s exhibitions in Abu Dhabi due to a calf issue, according to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

Spears adds USA Basketball is confident Durant will be healthy in time for the Paris Olympics.

The latest development surrounding the forward’s status comes after Teams USA head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Durant was still completing much of his training regimen on the side and wouldn’t suit up for Wednesday’s exhibition against Canada.

“Just working through it, taking it day by day. See what happens tomorrow, just keep building,” Durant told reporters in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

With Durant now expected to miss the first three exhibitions, only South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22) remain on the schedule for Durant before Olympic play begins.

Team USA’s first Olympic game is against Serbia on July 28. The Serbian national team is headlined by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Durant enters his fourth Olympic basketball tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6), sits at third in total rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and is fourth in assists (71).

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will round out its ramp-up to Olympic competition with five exhibitions:

Canada (July 10)

Australia (July 15)

Serbia (July 17)

South Sudan (July 20)

Germany (July 22)

The first three exhibitions will be shown on FS1 while the last two will be on Fox. Group stage, which consists of three games, will be broadcast on NBC.

From there, Team USA will take on Serbia (July 28), South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) in the group phase of the Olympics.

