Hard Knocks: Marvin Harrison Jr. took high road in Giants’ NFL Combine interview

Jul 10, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. was on the radar for quite a few teams needing a boost at wide receiver this past NFL Draft.

That’s why it wasn’t a complete shock to see the Cardinals wideout pop up on the latest episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.

What raised more than a few eyebrows, however, was the bait New York wide receivers coach Mike Groh dangled in front of Harrison during their NFL Draft Combine interview earlier in the year.

Taking a look at the game tape from Ohio State’s 24-10 win over Wisconsin, Groh dove into a missed connection between Harrison and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

And let’s just say he didn’t mince his words.

“You obviously played with one of the best quarterbacks for a few years. (Now you got) a young guy, he’s growing in the position,” Groh said watching the tape. “You beat a guy like this, get a chance for a touchdown, he underthrows it. What are you coming back to the huddle saying to him?”

“I mean that’s a (expletive) throw, right?” Groh added.

Harrison, however, took the high road and gave an answer Cardinals fans can surely get behind.

“I can make the play still,” Harrison said without blinking. “I’ll never say anything to the quarterback. Always just blame it on myself.”

Seems right in line with what those have around the wideout have said of Harrison’s persona.

Harrison ended up going No. 4 overall to the Cardinals, while the Giants landed on LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall.

As for the rest of that game against Wisconsin? Harrison reeled in six balls for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

McCord went 17-for-26 for 226 yards and two scores to two interceptions in the victory.

Hard Knocks: Marvin Harrison Jr. took high road in Giants’ NFL Combine interview