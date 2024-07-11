PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will option starting pitcher Slade Cecconi after a mixed bag performance against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The team has yet to announce the decision nor a corresponding roster move.

Cecconi threw four innings and allowed three earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts in a 7-5 victory over Atlanta. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said the club considered using an opener but opted to give Cecconi the start. The plan going in was to let Cecconi take on Atlanta’s lineup twice, and he faced exactly 18 hitters.

“If it was going really good and we had a huge lead, I probably would have extended it,” Lovullo said. “But just the way it was, I figured I’d clip him right then and there. I make some predetermined decisions, but I’ve learned how to not be so rigid in those decisions over the past eight years. But to me, it was a very clear-cut decision that it was time to turn over to the bullpen.”

The Diamondbacks have four games until the All-Star break, so the decision to send out Cecconi will likely give the bullpen additional depth for the series finale against the Braves and a weekend matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Arizona can reset its rotation following the break, keeping ace Zac Gallen on normal rest should that be the decision.

The break also gives veteran Jordan Montgomery more time to work his way back from the injured list (knee inflammation), as he threw his first bullpen on Tuesday.

Arizona’s active starters are Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Yilber Diaz and Gallen, while Humberto Castellanos is a bulk option.

Cecconi this season has a 6.14 ERA in 66 innings pitched. Opponents have a .378 OPS against him the first time through the order, but that number catapults to 1.240 the second time (entering Wednesday).

He has a 4.80 FIP, 4.12 xERA and keeps the walks down, so there are some positive signs with the peripherals. But he has struggled to get deep into games, which puts a tax on the bullpen. He has recorded at least 15 outs (5.0 innings) once in his last eight starts.

