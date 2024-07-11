Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

It’s ‘separation season’ for Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck

Jul 11, 2024, 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Of the NFL offseason, this current stretch is by far the quietest. There’s no NFL Draft to prep for and organized team activities and minicamps are in the past with training camp close to two weeks out.

That is unless you’re tackling the down time like Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck.

Aside from becoming a father this offseason — which he is all about — the veteran pass rusher is turning up the heat looking to bring an added edge into camp.

“I train off-facility at Apex Performance in Phoenix. (Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas) have been in. It’s cool to kinda see the guys, but right now, this is kind of separation season,” Gardeck said Tuesday. “You’re trying to compete and get ready to go. Bring your best into training camp.”

Gardeck enters Year 7 with the Cardinals coming off one of his best seasons as a pro behind a team-leading six sacks, seven tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and 12 QB hits.

On top of his stat line, the outside linebacker set a new mark in games played, appearing in all 17 games for the first time since the league extended the schedule. His leadership in the OLBs room cannot be understated, either.

It was a strong season for Gardeck on multiple fronts. But it’s a new year with new goals in mind.

“I need to do more,” Gardeck said. “Be able to fill whatever role I’m asked to do and trying to expand not just being a pass rusher or this or that. Just overall develop my game as a whole.”

A good way to do that? Picking the brain of fellow pass rusher and former inside linebacker Zaven Collins, who was in and out of coverage in addition to pressuring the quarterback last season.

RELATED STORIES

It doesn’t stop at Collins, either.

“Me and Zaven are constantly talking and then I actually like working with the offense, the other side of the ball,” Gardeck said. “‘What are you seeing? What is your thought process?’ I love talking to offensive linemen. A lot of them will give stuff away. I think it’s great to learn from each other because it’s like, ‘Hey, I was really trying to manipulate you on that set. I really wanted you to short-set me or something like that.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t have to because I get to slide to you.’

“That’s one of my favorite instances. I’m thinking this is how my brain works and I’m not even thinking about where the slide’s going and this and that. Being able to add the other perspective to my game has really helped.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen run through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson gets a drink during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jones runs through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a catch during rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Hard Knocks: Marvin Harrison Jr. took high road in Giants’ NFL Combine interview

Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't take the bait Giants WRs coach Mike Groh dangled in front of him during their NFL Draft Combine interview.

20 hours ago

Trey Benson runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey Benson highlights Cardinals’ sneaky fantasy football additions

Which Arizona Cardinals are worth taking a flier later on in fantasy football drafts? A look at the top candidates.

10 days ago

Zay Jones scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

What roles can veteran WRs Zay Jones, Chris Moore carve out with Cardinals?

With at least seven NFL seasons under their belts, Zay Jones and Chris Moore bring added experience to a WRs room littered with youth.

10 days ago

Drew Petzing looks on...

Tyler Drake

Varying skillsets in Arizona Cardinals WRs room give Drew Petzing options

The Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room is filled with differing skillsets. It's a good problem for OC Drew Petzing to have.

10 days ago

Zaven Collins and Robert Rodriguez work during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner podcast: Arizona’s 3 big questions ahead of training camp

Questions are aplenty when it comes to the Cardinals' roster. But which ones reign above the rest? The Cardinals Corner podcast dives in.

13 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Biggest questions ahead of Arizona Cardinals training camp

Questions are aplenty when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' roster construction. But which ones reign above the rest? Arizona Sports' Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval dive into their three big question marks for Arizona with training camp next up on the docket. Subscribe, rate 5 stars and follow @AZCardsCorner, @Tdrake4sports and @koval_lauren on X!

13 days ago

It’s ‘separation season’ for Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck