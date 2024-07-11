TEMPE — Of the NFL offseason, this current stretch is by far the quietest. There’s no NFL Draft to prep for and organized team activities and minicamps are in the past with training camp close to two weeks out.

That is unless you’re tackling the down time like Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Dennis Gardeck.

Aside from becoming a father this offseason — which he is all about — the veteran pass rusher is turning up the heat looking to bring an added edge into camp.

“I train off-facility at Apex Performance in Phoenix. (Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas) have been in. It’s cool to kinda see the guys, but right now, this is kind of separation season,” Gardeck said Tuesday. “You’re trying to compete and get ready to go. Bring your best into training camp.”

Heading into Year 2 under the new regime with a foundation built, Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck is expecting a "significant and noticeable jump" from the defense as a whole. #AZCardinals #Birdgang pic.twitter.com/xfBEx1KAti — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) July 9, 2024

Gardeck enters Year 7 with the Cardinals coming off one of his best seasons as a pro behind a team-leading six sacks, seven tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and 12 QB hits.

On top of his stat line, the outside linebacker set a new mark in games played, appearing in all 17 games for the first time since the league extended the schedule. His leadership in the OLBs room cannot be understated, either.

It was a strong season for Gardeck on multiple fronts. But it’s a new year with new goals in mind.

“I need to do more,” Gardeck said. “Be able to fill whatever role I’m asked to do and trying to expand not just being a pass rusher or this or that. Just overall develop my game as a whole.”

A good way to do that? Picking the brain of fellow pass rusher and former inside linebacker Zaven Collins, who was in and out of coverage in addition to pressuring the quarterback last season.

It doesn’t stop at Collins, either.

“Me and Zaven are constantly talking and then I actually like working with the offense, the other side of the ball,” Gardeck said. “‘What are you seeing? What is your thought process?’ I love talking to offensive linemen. A lot of them will give stuff away. I think it’s great to learn from each other because it’s like, ‘Hey, I was really trying to manipulate you on that set. I really wanted you to short-set me or something like that.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t have to because I get to slide to you.’

“That’s one of my favorite instances. I’m thinking this is how my brain works and I’m not even thinking about where the slide’s going and this and that. Being able to add the other perspective to my game has really helped.”

Follow @Tdrake4sports