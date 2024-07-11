Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns expected to re-sign guard Josh Okogie

Jul 11, 2024, 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns are expected to re-sign guard Josh Okogie, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The news of the expected re-signing comes after Okogie declined against opting into his $2.9 million player option for the upcoming season ahead of the start of free agency.

Known for his hustle, defense and rebounding from the wing, Okogie provides a physical option off the bench behind Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

RELATED STORIES

In two seasons with the Suns, Okogie averaged 6.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point land. He earned a consistent rotation role in his first year with Phoenix before his role became more inconsistent the following season.

The 3-point accuracy limited Okogie’s viability in playoff scenarios especially, but he did find a way into the court. He started five of 16 total playoff games with the Suns in the past two seasons, where he averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Before his time in Phoenix, Okogie spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, making one playoff appearance in 2022.

He was taken by the Timberwolves with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Okogie played at Georgia Tech from 2016-18.

Okogie and sharpshooter Damion Lee return to the fold alongside free-agent additions Mason Plumlee, Collin Gillespie and Monte Morris.

Phoenix Suns

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Jerry Colangelo talks USA basketball ahead of the Paris Olympics

Jerry Colangelo talks with Wolf & Luke about USA basketball ahead of the Paris Olympics.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Steve Kerr: Devin Booker is a ‘perfect FIBA guy’

Vince Marotta and Kevin Zimmerman talk about the work dynamic between Team USA's Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards, while Team USA head men's basketball coach Steve Kerr shares what Booker means to the team.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What to make of Team USA’s exhibition win over Team Canada

Vince Marotta and Kevin Zimmerman take a look back at Team USA's 86-72 exhibition win over Team Canada, and how Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fared in the game.

8 hours ago

Amen Thompson #29 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team guards Devin Booker #15 of the 2024 ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker continues to look the part for Team USA vs. Canada

Devin Booker continued to prove why he will be a valuable asset in the Paris Olympics for Team USA in an exhibition win against Canada.

19 hours ago

Mike Budenholzer...

Associated Press

NBA agrees to record 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal

The NBA agreed to terms on a new media deal, a record 11-year agreement worth $76 billion that assures player salaries will continue rising.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Phoenix Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro on being a Valley native, what he hopes to contribute on the court

Phoenix Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro joined Burns & Gambo to talk about growing up in the Valley as not a fan of the organization, NBA Draft night and what he hopes to contribute on the court.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns expected to re-sign guard Josh Okogie