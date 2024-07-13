Josh Okogie staying with Suns on a 2-year deal, team announces

The Phoenix Suns re-signed guard Josh Okogie on a two-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news on Thursday. The agreed-upon deal will pay $16 million over two years, but it includes a non-guaranteed second season.

The news of the expected re-signing comes after Okogie declined to opt into his $2.9 million player option for the upcoming season ahead of the start of free agency.

Known for his hustle, defense and rebounding from the wing, Okogie provides a physical option off the bench behind Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

In two seasons with the Suns, Okogie averaged 6.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point land. He earned a consistent rotation role in his first year with Phoenix before his role became more inconsistent the following season.

The 3-point accuracy limited Okogie’s viability in playoff scenarios especially, but he did find a way onto the court. He started five of 16 total playoff games with the Suns in the past two seasons, where he averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Before his time in Phoenix, Okogie spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, making one playoff appearance in 2022.

He was taken by the Timberwolves with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Okogie played at Georgia Tech from 2016-18.

Okogie and sharpshooter Damion Lee return to the fold alongside free-agent additions Mason Plumlee, Collin Gillespie and Monte Morris.

