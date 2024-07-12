PHOENIX — Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy leaped up at the wall and brought back a potential game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Arizona’s 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Matt Olson hit a deep fly ball the other way off D-backs closer Paul Sewald, who for a moment was in serious danger of blowing his fourth save in five attempts. Playing left field, McCarthy went straight back and jumped up with both legs, making the grab with his right arm extended.

JAKE MCCARTHY PREVENTS A TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/1m8vr31IWw — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2024

McCarthy said that was his first ever home run robbery. Although, he thought the catch itself was a bit overrated.

“It’s good to help out our pitchers,” McCarthy said. “I think it was probably like an overrated catch. I was in position, all I had to do is jump a little bit, reach over the fence. I’m just happy. It was a big situation for it, and our pitchers really balled out today, so I’m glad we came out with a win.”

Sewald finished the job after a Marcell Ozuna single, and the D-backs (47-47) salvaged a four-game series split with Atlanta (51-42) after dropping the first two games. Sewald gave McCarthy a well-deserved hug after the game.

Arizona’s defense was the difference in more ways than one grab. McCarthy covered a mile running down a potential extra-base hit in left-center field during the eighth inning right after first baseman Christian Walker made a jumping snag on a line drive.

McCarthy started in center field and moved over in the ninth inning with Alek Thomas entering the game. He made the two biggest catches from two different spots in back-to-back innings.

“It’s just nice when, even at the plate when other guys in the lineup pick up for you. I didn’t come through with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth. It’s kind of nice when our pitchers, we only needed one run today. I think that’s a trait of a really good team when it’s a well-rounded attack,” McCarthy said.”

Jake McCarthy breaks down his game-saving catch, the difficulty of which he feels might be overrated. pic.twitter.com/isbMCUrH3u — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 12, 2024

Brandon Pfaadt continues to roll

Starter Brandon Pfaadt carried the load through most of the night, throwing six shutout innings with three hits allowed and four strikeouts. He did not allow a single base runner until there were two outs in the fourth inning.

It was the first scoreless outing of the season for Pfaadt, who has thrown at least 6.0 innings in 12 of his last 14 starts, including when he exited his previous game early after taking a comebacker off the lower leg.

“I think everything felt good,” Pfaadt said. “The heater was playing really well today, and we kind of stuck with that for the most part. … I think the fastball velocity has been up, so I think that helps the offspeed, mixing in the sinker with the four-seam definitely has been playing very well.”

Brandon Pfaadt, Nasty 85mph Sweeper. 😨 pic.twitter.com/41G7zhP3cq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 12, 2024

Pfaadt’s four-seamer averaged 94.9 mph, up from a usually 93.4. He threw a 96.8 mph heater, the fastest of his career.

“Maybe I’m getting stronger, I don’t know,” Pfaadt joked.

He did not get much run support, but the D-backs broke through in the fifth inning.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez drove in the only run of the game on a solo home run 437 feet off Braves starter Max Fried. Suarez has homered in back-to-back games and has an RBI in three straight contests.

The veteran has a 1.062 OPS in July (31 at-bats), good for 18th in MLB.

Fried was otherwise terrific, striking out seven batters across six innings with the one earned run.

Why did the D-backs take Pfaadt out?

Pfaadt was done after 86 pitches with the toughest stretch of Atlanta’s lineup due up in the seventh inning: Austin Riley, Olson and Ozuna.

“Brandon Pfaadt was fantastic. I thought his stuff got a little loose towards the back end of his outing and I had three pieces that were very usable today,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I thought it was the right time at that point in the order to turn it over to Kevin Ginkel.”

Ginkel, Thompson and Sewald tossed three scoreless innings with a series of web gems behind them.

The rare 1-0 game

The Diamondbacks had not played a 1-0 ballgame since September 8, 2023, when Zac Gallen shut out the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The last 1-0 final at Chase Field was back on September 29, 2019. Taijuan Walker, Alex Young, Jon Duplantier, Andrew Chafin and Stefan Crichton pitched for Arizona against the Padres that day.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks are back at .500 with a chance on Friday to finally climb over the hill. The D-backs have not been above .500 since they were 4-3 on April 3.

With one series to go until the All-Star break, Arizona sits one game out of the third wild card spot and two games back of the second slot.

The D-backs host the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time since 2016 starting Friday. Ryne Nelson gets the start for Arizona matched up with Toronto’s Yariel Rodriguez.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

