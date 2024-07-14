Arizona Diamondbacks prospects Druw Jones and Deyvison De Los Santos recorded RBIs in the National League’s 6-1 win over the American League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures game.

After a home run by Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier in the third inning, Jones kept up the scoring for the NL in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0. He finished the game with three walks in four at-bats.

In 2024, Jones is hitting .275 with five homers and 41 RBIs in 70 games with Single-A Visalia Rawhide.

Jones tore his labrum during his first batting practice with Visalia in 2022 and was sidelined last season by a right quadriceps injury, suffering a hamstring injury during rehab as well.

“You’ve got to be mentally strong and just be able to come to the field every day and just have the same mentality that you’re going to go out there and you’re going to do best,” Jones said postgame.

After coming in as a pinch hitter for San Francisco Giants prospect Bryce Elridge, De Los Santos would record an RBI groundout in the seventh inning to make it 6-1 for the NL.

In 2024, De Los Santos has hit 27 home runs and 82 RBIs with a .331 batting average between his time in Double-A and Triple-A with the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Reno Aces respectively.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on July 3 and discussed Jones’ progress in the minors this season.

“He’s been really consistent over the last couple months,” Hazen said. “This guy is dynamic.”

Hazen added he’s looking for opportunities to get De Los Santos a call-up to the majors.

“He crushes the baseball,” Hazen said. “I will be looking for opportunities if the defense comes along, at the right rate to put him on the team at some point.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

