Diana Taurasi’s return to the lineup not enough as Sun beat Mercury

Jul 14, 2024, 1:04 PM

Diana Taurasi...

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Rachel Banham scored a career-high 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers to match the Connecticut record and help the Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-69 on Sunday.

Banham, who was 8 for 11 from behind the arc, matched Shekinna Stricklen’s mark. She was one short of the WNBA record.

DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and Brionna Jones had 16 for the Sun (18-5). DiJonai Carrington had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The game saw the return of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud. Taurasi (left leg) and Cloud (left knee) missed the team’s previous game against Indiana on Friday. Griner injured her right hip in that game.

Taurasi and Griner both are part of the U.S. Olympic team that will start training in Phoenix next week to prepare for the Paris Games.

“I feel great, I feel awesome,” said the 42-year-old Taurasi, who has only played two games this month. “I’m always ready.”

Taurasi finished with six points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

Kahleah Copper, who also is on the U.S. Olympic team, led the Mercury with 17 points and Griner added 16 for the Mercury (12-12).

The game was tied at 20 after the first quarter with Connecticut recovering from an early nine-point deficit. The Sun then took over in the second behind the play of reserve guard Banham. She hit four 3-pointers and had a nifty pass to Jones for a lay-in that made it 41-33 with 2:53 left in the half.

The Sun led 48-42 at the break and extended the advantage to 67-51 after three quarters. Phoenix never threatened after that.

