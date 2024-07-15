PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks landed on outfielder Slade Caldwell from Valley View High School in Arkansas with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Arizona entered Day 1 with three picks in the first 35, awarded an incentive pick (No. 31) for Corbin Carroll winning NL Rookie of the Year last season and a Competitive Balance Round A selection (No. 35).

Caldwell is a 5-foot-9, left-handed outfielder with plus speed and defensive ability in center field.

The 18-year-old is an Ole Miss commit who won the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in both 2023 and 2024.

From MLB Pipeline:

Caldwell is an advanced hitter with a mature approach who makes consistent line-drive contact to all fields. His 5-foot-9 frame means he has shorter levers and a smaller strike zone than most prospects, and he parlays them into a quick left-handed stroke and on-base ability. While he won’t be a slugger, he has impressive bat speed and enough strength to provide 15 or more homers per season.

Caldwell was ranked the No. 9 college recruit in the country by Perfect Game.

The Athletic’s Keith Law wrote that if Caldwell were taller, he would be a sure-fire top-15 pick.

The D-backs have had success developing left-handed outfielders with Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Canzone making their MLB debuts over the past three seasons.

Arizona selected Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt 31st and high school shortstop JD Dix 35th. They also took Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano No. 64 overall.

The Diamondbacks entered the draft with $12,662,000 in bonus pool funds to use on their picks, and the slot value of the 29th pick was $3,045,500.

Diamondbacks director of amateur scouting Ian Rebhan is manning the process for the third season after he served as top assistant. Arizona took Stanford infielder Tommy Troy with the No. 12 overall pick last year and high school outfielder Druw Jones with the No. 2 pick in 2022.

“We have an opportunity to take three players in the top 35 picks of this draft that can really impact this organization,” Rebhan said on the D-backs’ pregame radio show this week. “You’re lining up the board the same way. We still want the best players. It’s just we have an opportunity to get three of them, which is really cool.”

The Diamondbacks have picked a position player with their first selection every year since 2015, excluding right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis out of Duke in 2020.

Day 1 of the MLB Draft involves the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, Competitive Balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections for 74 picks in total.

Rounds 3-10 make up Day 2 on Monday, and the final 10 rounds are on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Guardians used the first overall pick on infielder Travis Bazzana from Oregon State.

Diamondbacks 1st-round picks under general manager Mike Hazen

2017: Virginia 1B Pavin Smith (No. 7)

2018: High school INF Matt McLain (No. 25, did not sign)

2019: High school OF Corbin Carroll (No. 16), high school LHP Blake Walston (No. 26, comp pick), high school RHP Brennan Malone (No. 33, comp pick), Ball State RHP Drey Jameson (No. 34, comp pick)

2020: Duke RHP Bryce Jarvis (No, 18), Miami RHP Slade Cecconi (No. 33, competitive balance)

2021: High school SS Jordan Lawlar (No. 6)

2022: High School OF Druw Jones (No. 2), Mississippi State RHP Landon Sims (No. 34, competitive balance)

2023: Stanford INF Tommy Troy (No. 12)

